WBFJ in Wallburg!

wdecker_wbfj
August 8, 2024

WBFJ will be ON LOCATION

“BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH”
Wallburg Town Park (Wallburg Community)

Presented by Christ Wesleyan Church (Winston-Salem)

Saturday, August 10  (11-1)

Games, Food, Haircuts & Backpacks complete with school supplies!  (11-1)

(20+) Back to School Bash at Wallburg Park | Facebook

 

Free  /  (336) 788-8813

 

