WBFJ in Wallburg!
August 8, 2024
WBFJ will be ON LOCATION
“BACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH”
Wallburg Town Park (Wallburg Community)
Presented by Christ Wesleyan Church (Winston-Salem)
Saturday, August 10 (11-1)
Games, Food, Haircuts & Backpacks complete with school supplies! (11-1)
(20+) Back to School Bash at Wallburg Park | Facebook
Free / (336) 788-8813
