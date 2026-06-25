WBFJ @ MISS MARY’S CHILDREN’S PARADE
June 25, 2026
a FREE Patriotic family friendly event for children (age 6 & younger) and their families.
Saturday June 27
9AM-11AM
Courtyard in front of Kernersville Town Hall, 134 East Mountain Street
Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Kernersvile
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