WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ @ MISS MARY’S CHILDREN’S PARADE

WBFJ @ MISS MARY’S CHILDREN’S PARADE

wdecker_wbfj
June 25, 2026

a FREE Patriotic family friendly event for children (age 6 & younger) and their families.

Saturday June 27

9AM-11AM

Courtyard in front of Kernersville Town Hall, 134 East Mountain Street

Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Kernersvile

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
June 24, 2026

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
June 23, 2026

WBFJ News: Friday June 19th

wdecker_wbfj
June 19, 2026

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
June 18, 2026

Not Forgotten Ministries: Garden Of Remembrance

wdecker_wbfj
June 18, 2026

Thursday News June 18, 2026

wbfj-verne
June 18, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.