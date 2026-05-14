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WBFJ @ RURAL FEST

wdecker_wbfj
May 14, 2026

WBFJ @ RURAL FEST

SAT MAY 16th 2:00PM-5:00PM

Petting Zoo

Face Painting

Balloon Artist

Rock Climbing Wall

Rural Fest will be open 11am – 9pm at Covington Park (7450 Church Street).

It’s going to be a great day of country festival fun! Hope to see you there!

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