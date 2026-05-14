WBFJ @ RURAL FEST
May 14, 2026
WBFJ @ RURAL FEST
SAT MAY 16th 2:00PM-5:00PM
Petting Zoo
Face Painting
Balloon Artist
Rock Climbing Wall
Rural Fest will be open 11am – 9pm at Covington Park (7450 Church Street).
It’s going to be a great day of country festival fun! Hope to see you there!
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