Webb Space Telescope: New images of the Universe

Verne Hill Jul 12, 2022

New:  For the first time in history, the world is getting a glimpse into the deepest parts of the universe thanks to the powerful technology of the James Webb Space Telescope. New images out this morning

https://www.space.com/james-webb-space-telescope-science-photos-webcast

Far Out: NASA Space Telescope’s 1st Cosmic View Goes Deep

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/july/far-out-nasa-space-telescopes-1st-cosmic-view-goes-deep

 

“God sits above the circle of the earth. The people below seem like grasshoppers to him! He spreads out the heavens like a curtain and makes his tent from them.”

Isaiah 40:22 NLT

 

“The stars of the sky cannot be counted and the sand on the seashore cannot be measured, so I will multiply the descendants of my servant David and the Levites who minister before me.” Jeremiah 33:22 NLT

Verne Hill

