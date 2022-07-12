Webb Space Telescope: New images of the Universe

New: For the first time in history, the world is getting a glimpse into the deepest parts of the universe thanks to the powerful technology of the James Webb Space Telescope. New images out this morning

Far Out: NASA Space Telescope’s 1st Cosmic View Goes Deep

“God sits above the circle of the earth. The people below seem like grasshoppers to him! He spreads out the heavens like a curtain and makes his tent from them.”

Isaiah 40:22 NLT

“The stars of the sky cannot be counted and the sand on the seashore cannot be measured, so I will multiply the descendants of my servant David and the Levites who minister before me.” Jeremiah 33:22 NLT