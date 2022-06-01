Wednesday News

The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins today. Forecasters predict above average activity this year – possibly up to 21 named storms…perhaps as many as 6 in the major category. The first organized system could form as early as tomorrow in the Gulf of Mexico bringing heavy rain to southern Florida by the weekend.

https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/noaa-predicts-above-normal-2022-atlantic-hurricane-season

A report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instructions shows evidence that students learning suffered because of the pandemic and need to recover. The report estimated that students fell behind anywhere from 2.25 months to upwards of 7.75 months in reading. For math, it was longer. The report showed students fell behind 7.25 months to 15.25 months. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/report-says-kids-learning-suffered-during-pandemic-need-catching-up/83-573143ac-f89d-4ae7-8c1b-834da2063824

North Carolina residents can expect an increase in homeowners insurance starting today. The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and NC Rate Bureau settled on a statewide rate hike of an average of 7.9% for homeowners insurance. The increase will take effect on new and renewed policies beginning on or after June 1. You could also see even higher premiums as you may need to up your coverage because of higher rebuilding costs. Homeowners insurance prices aren’t the only rates rising. Average car insurance rates have risen 3.75% https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/homeowners-auto-insurance-going-up-in-north-carolina/

A statewide program launching on June 1 will help Florida residents in over 50 critical professions, including first responders and teachers, to purchase their first home. The $100 million Hometown Heroes Housing Program will be available to law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans. The program provides assistance with down payments, closing costs, and a lower mortgage rate to first-time, income-qualified homebuyers to purchase a home in the community where they work. The program will expand Florida’s existing housing programs to reach critical workers and those who have served our country. https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/new-florida-hometown-heroes-housing-program/

70 missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas. Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls”. According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of trafficking and abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways. https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southwest/70-missing-children-found-by-texas-authorities/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=socialflow&fbclid=IwAR2Ai-ctbPp_cXGRx5Ecx2H-9o0rgVwekpJXTCIMicl-BO-hdhHAwL_jURc

Today thru Sunday, hundreds of intercessors from South Korea will be in 20 cities throughout America to pray for revival – the leader of a national prayer movement is encouraging churches across the country to hold their own prayer meetings at the same time. “They’ll come to cities from coast to coast and border to border to pray morning noon and night,” said P. Douglas Small, President of Project Pray, which is hosting “America’s Prayer Meeting.” The 20 teams of intercessors are associated with the World School of Prayer in Seoul, South Korea. The intercessors are visiting on the 49th anniversary of Billy Graham’s 1973 crusade in Seoul. The historic event drew more than 3 million people, with approximately 75,000 of them committing their lives to Christ. Korean Christians say it changed the direction of the nation. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/hundreds-of-korean-intercessors-coming-to-pray-for-america-on-anniversary-of-historic-billy-graham-crusade

Soaring inflation has driven up the price of nearly everything at the grocery store, but supermarkets seem insistent on keeping the price of at least one category of items from increasing: signature deals like cheap rotisserie chickens. Just last week, during his company’s earnings call, BJ’s Wholesale Club CEO Bob Eddy twice mentioned the importance of their birds—which are priced at $4.99, saying, “The rotisserie chicken is probably the headline example where we haven’t moved off the price, given double-digit inflation in that particular item, just because it’s such a meaningful thing to our members.” Other chains agree. CNN Business recently cited a range of stores who have kept the pricing steady on their rotisserie chickens including Sam’s Club and Publix. https://www.foodandwine.com/news/rotisserie-chicken-prices-inflation-costco-hot-dog

The American Red Cross will continue to test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Test results will be available to donors within one to two weeks. Details on the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or at www.RedCrossBlood.org

YOUR FAMILY STATION FORECAST:

TODAY: Sunny & Hot, high 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 67.

Tomorrow: Sunshine w/ a slight chance of a late day shower, high 91.

Sunny & a little cooler for the weekend with daytime highs in the low-mid 80’s…