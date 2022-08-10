Wednesday News

While the dates may vary as to when your child starts school this year, there is one thing that is the same across the board: the cost of getting ready for the first day is going up. With inflation hitting some families hard, we wanted to know where you could shop and get your back-to-school supplies for the least cash. If you need a little help finding some of the best prices, just click the link to this story on our news blog at WBFJ.FM

Senior Services needs volunteers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to older adults enrolled in its Meals-on-Wheels program. There are 77 open routes available. Volunteer opportunities are flexible. Deliver any day, Monday through Friday, between 9:45 a.m. and noon, once per week, once per month, or anything in between.

While water may be the best beverage in the middle of a workout, a new study shows that the best way to hydrate is actually with milk! According to research from Scotland’s St. Andrews University, an ice-cold glass of milk is best for beating the heat. It’s apparently due to the unique combination of all-natural electrolytes and carbohydrates and protein. So, they were right after all. – MILK: It Does a Body Good!

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. Thompson has been police chief since 2017 and has served in the Winston-Salem Police Department for 29 years. The city announced late last month that Thompson intends to retire in December. Under Federal Law, the U.S. Senate must approve Thompson to serve as a U.S. Marshal, who then serve four-year terms.

Some people vacationing in the Outer Banks this weekend had to take a break from the water because so many jellyfish were coming so close to shore. Dozens of stings were reported to lifeguards in Kill Devil Hills, but thankfully none were bad enough to call 911. Lifeguards have been telling people to rinse off the sting area with sea water or rub sand on it or take a credit card and wipe the tentacles off. Avoid rubbing the sting because that can cause the problem to last longer.

People in High Point are asking why there were Two Major Power Outages in their area over a 24-hour period. Monday afternoon, storms rolled through and lighting hit a sub station causing a large outage. Crews are working to pinpoint the cause of this second large outage which involved Five sub stations going out across the area. High Point Electric Utilities director, Tyler Barrier said there are breaker issues somewhere between the delivery line from out of county power to the system in High Point. He said they are working with Duke Energy to diagnose the issue, but admitted it’s challenging because they cannot directly see what is wrong.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny w/scattered storms after 4:00pm … High 90

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy overnight … Low 71

Tomorrow: Chance of Thunderstorms … High 86

Friday: Sunny … High 81