Wednesday News, SEPT 28, 2022

Update: Central Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian. (9am) Ian is now a Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 155 mph. The latest on Hurricane Ian: https://www.cnn.com/interactive/storm-tracker/

Note: Ian’s path has shifted south, with residents in Orlando and Daytona Beach now bracing for impact later today. Schools, supermarkets, theme parks have all announced closures. Hundreds of flights have been canceled…

*Charlotte Motor Speedway has opened its Rock City Campground for evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian. Evacuees from Florida and surrounding states will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property. The campground will remain open to evacuees for as long as needed… www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/media/news/charlotte-motor-speedway-opens-rock-city-campground-welcome-hurricane-ian-evacuees.html

Waiting to help. The Salvation Army of Greensboro is prepped and ready.

Captain Chris Raymer telling News 2 that their mobile disaster ‘canteen’ packed and ready to be deployed. The canteen can serve up to 300 meals a day. Typically, a 2-person crew is at an impacted area for 14 days, but depending on the severity, it can remain be longer. Along with serving food, they’ll be able to provide emotional (and spiritual) support to families in need.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/we-are-prepared-greensboro-salvation-army-on-standby-to-help-those-impacted-by-hurricane-ian/83-

Postponed: Cone Health postponing the Women’s Only 5K set for this Saturday due to expected rain and wind from Hurricane Ian. A new date to be determined later.

https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greensboro/WomensOnly5K

Most high school football games across the Piedmont Triad have been rescheduled to Thursday evening because of the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian. *Fox 8 Sports WGHP has a complete listing. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/20-high-school-football-games-across-triad-rescheduled-ahead-of-hurricane-ian/

College Football

The Wake Forest vs FSU game is still on for Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee. #22 Wake Forest playing #23 FSU. Kick off at 3:30pm on ABC.

https://www.tomahawknation.com/florida-state-football-fsu-seminoles/2022/9/26/23373302/track-models-forecast-latest-forfeit-reschedule-kickoff-alford-game-wake-forest-hurricane-ian

*South Carolina vs South Carolina State games has been moved to Thursday night (7pm) at Williams-Brice Stadium. https://myfox8.com/news/south-carolina/south-carolina-state-university-of-south-carolina-game-moved-ahead-of-hurricane-ian/

‘Career Connections’ focus this Wednesday (Sept 28) = Medical / Health

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years. The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting a series of FREE events called ‘Career Connections’.

*Career areas highlighted over the next two Wednesday afternoons include…

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event. (4pm – 6pm)

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/details/career-connections-trade-5910?calendarMonth=2022-09-01

Get your routine check-up. Katie Couric (veteran journalist and news anchor) shared some ‘personal news this week on social media – that she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago. Couric wrote that “June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer.”

Couric had surgery in July to remove a tumor from her breast then underwent radiation, which ended this past Tuesday. “Ladies, please get your annual mammogram. I want my cancer scare to be a teachable moment that hopefully will save lives…”

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/28/entertainment/katie-couric-breast-cancer/index.html

National Drive Electric Week (thru October 2)

Did you know there are more than 40 electric vehicle models available for sale right now? Many major automakers offer plug-in electric vehicles that can go up to 300 miles on a single charge. Learn more: https://driveelectricweek.org/ev101

The world’s first all-electric passenger aircraft has successfully taken to the sky with battery technology similar to that of an electric car or a cell phone. The zero-emission plane – named Alice – traveled at an altitude of 3,500 feet for eight minutes during its inaugural flight on Tuesday.

Thought: Alice landed and immediately had to find a charging station????? 😊

Seriously, the company behind the plane is currently working on developing an FAA-certified aircraft. https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/tech/eviation-alice-first-flight/index.html

Promising? An experimental drug for Alzheimer’s patients is in the news.

The drug (lecanemab) in it’s phase 3 clinical trial ‘helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s by 27% after 18 months…’ The results are “a first step in the direction of making a significant impact on the disease,” said Dr. Ronald Petersen, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/aging/alzheimers-drug-slowed-progression-disease-phase-3-trial-rcna49689

BTW: Purple is the ‘color’ of Alzheimer’s awareness. It combines the calm stability of blue and the passionate energy of red…

“We will rebuild…”

A fire damaged Brooker T’s Cafe – a mother-daughter owned cafe in Lexington.

Forty firefighters from a number of different departments responded to the scene on Tuesday afternoon. Their quick response prevented the fire from spreading to the top floor or adjacent business. Brooker T’s Café, which opened in May, is owned and operated by Tammy Cornell and her daughter Brooke Bishop.

“We’re going to build back. We’re gonna make it work.

And with God’s grace and the right people we’re gonna come back better than we were before…” -Brooke Bishop (one of the owners)

https://www.wxii12.com/article/fire-destroys-mother-daughter-cafe-in-lexington/41416794

Ridin’ Rockin’ Livestockin’

The Carolina Classic Fair starts this Friday!

*FridaySept 30th thru Oct 9th at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

WBFJ broadcasting LIVE at the Gazabo www.carolinaclassicfair.com