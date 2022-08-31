Wednesday News, OCT 05, 2022

Today is Special Education Day at the Carolina Classic Fair

Gates open at 9am.

FIVE (or more) non-perishable food items = one free admission into the Fair and the WBFJ Grandstand concert with Rend Collective.

*Supporting Crisis Control Ministry, helping those in need right here in our community!

Watch your speed…

Law enforcement agencies across the state (and here in the Triad) are ‘cracking down on speeding’ this week during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’.

NOTE: More fatal crashes happen in October than in any other month.

As of October 3rd: Nearly 300 people have been killed in speed-related crashes in NC. *“Operation Crash Reduction” continues through Sunday, Oct. 9.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

Ramp Closure in Winston-Salem

The Westbound on-ramp to Salem Parkway (Bus 40) from Cloverdale Avenue is CLOSED until further notice. The closure is near that Hardees at Baptist Hospital.

Source: NC DOT

Reminder: Medicare enrollment begins October 15 (and ends Dec. 7)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/

One-Stop Early Voting begins OCT 20th

Thursday, Oct 20 through Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 at 3pm.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 8

Helpful Tips for Early Voting: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person/10-tips-early-voters

Old Salem has a new CEO. Terry Taylor has been chosen by the board of trustees as the new head of Old Salem. *Taylor, who was previously Old Salem’s chief operating officer, stepped into the role of interim president and CEO on June 30, following the departure of Frank Vagnone (vag-GEE-on-ee).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/old-salem-names-new-president-interim-president-and-ceo-terry-taylor-to-take-top-spot/article

“Time of repentance” Jews around the world are fasting and praying today in observance of Yom Kippur – their holiest day of the year.

(Final) ‘Career Connections’ event happening this Wednesday (OCT 5)

= ‘Finance + Insurance’

Whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event. (4pm – 6pm)

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

Hosted by the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech. https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

FOCUS on the FAMILY

Encouraging your students to take their BIBLE to school.

“Bring Your Bible to School Day” this Thursday (OCT 6)

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/september/focus-on-the-family-invites-your-kids-to-join-bring-your-bible-to-school-day-on-oct-6

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Army this Saturday evening. Kick off at 7:30pm.

https://godeacs.com/sports/football

President Biden is expected to visit Florida today to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. In one county alone, nearly 6,000 homes were damaged and at least six bridges are closed indefinitely. Survivors are facing delays in getting disaster relief funds, and the number of people in emergency shelters has risen

Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter again for the original price of $44 billion, an unexpected turnaround following a months-long legal battle with the company.

The US and South Korea are conducting rare missile drills in response to North Korea firing a missile over Japan yesterday.

Sad news with the passing of Loretta Lynn.

From growing up in poverty in Kentucky to earning the title of the ‘Queen of Country’ music – topping the charts in the ’60s and ’70s. Loretta Lynn was 90.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/october/country-music-icon-loretta-lynn-dies-at-90-her-post-about-what-christ-did-for-us-says-it-all

MLB: Aaron Judge making baseball history last night. The New York Yankees star hit his 62nd home run of the year, passing a record set by Roger Maris in 1961. CNN