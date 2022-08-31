Wednesday News, OCT 12, 2022

A Triad Honor Flight took off from PTI this morning for DC. *Be part of the Welcome Home gathering at PTI: Veterans will be returning from DC on the Triad Honor Flight around 8:20pm this evening. https://triadhonorflight.org/flights/

Study: Millions are suffering from the long-term effects of Covid. Data from nearly 100,000 people who participated in a Scottish study of long Covid finding that 1 in 20 people had not recovered between six and 18 months after getting sick, and 42% reported feeling ‘only somewhat better’.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/10/12/long-covid-study-scotland/

Portugal: Live here, work here remotely? The European country is hoping its location, low cost of living and mild weather will draw people to actually move to Portugal. It’s introducing a visa for remote workers, starting October 30. Requirements: A minimum annual salary (about $32,760) and proof of employment to qualify. Tempted?? https://www.portugalist.com/portugal-working-remotely/

https://thewebaround.com/why-portugal-is-a-remote-work-paradise/

Georgia residents can now claim a $3,000 tax credit for each unborn child – under the state’s new ‘LIFE Act’. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the Georgia Department of Revenue (now) recognizes each unborn person – as a human life – as soon as their heartbeat is detected. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/october/3-000-for-each-unborn-baby-ga-residents-can-claim-tax-exemptions-for-children-still-in-the-womb

Angela Lansbury, best known for the long-running CBS TV series, Murder, She Wrote, passed away at her home in Los Angeles. She was 96 years young.

Lansbury’s acting career extended over an extraordinary seven decades with success in Hollywood and on Broadway. www.npr.org/2022/10/11/375630234/angela-lansbury-dies-96-murder-she-wrote

Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic presidential candidate, announcing that she has left the Democratic party. Then she called out the party’s leadership and listed several issues that American voters will have the chance to address in the midterm elections next month. The former member of the US House of Representatives is calling other Democrats to join her. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/october

Professor Tom Meyer, also known as The Bible Memory Man, and others will be ‘reciting’ the entire New Testament – by memory! The Institute for Creation Research (ICR) is hosting the ‘Great Recital’ in Dallas, Texas thru Saturday (Oct 11-15)

starting around 10am each day. The “Great Recital’ will be live-streamed daily on the ICR YouTube channel. Details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV6M_isOEYo

*An oral tradition: Reciting the Bible in public was commonplace among the Israelites.

The event also coincides with the Jewish holiday of the “Feast of the Tabernacles.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/october/the-great-recital-5-days-of-speakers-reciting-entire-new-testament-from-memory

October is National Fire Safety Month

This week is ‘Fire Prevention Week’ (Oct. 9-15) https://www.nfpa.org/fpw

FYI: 50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’…

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Safety Tip Sheets (link) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets

*Listen for ‘fire safety tips’ from Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo

all this week on your Family Friendly Morning Show!

Mistaken identity? The iPhone 14’s new ‘Crash Detection’ feature is supposed to alert authorities when it detects you’ve been in a car accident. Well, it seems that rollercoasters ‘mirror’ a car crash? According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the feature has alerted 911 and sent authorities to amusement parks on numerous occasions after mistaking a thrill ride’s twists, turns, as a real emergency.

*If the sensors detect that you’ve been in an accident, your iPhone will display an alert and call emergency services if you don’t dismiss it within 20 seconds.

Fix: You can opt to put your iphone 14 on airplane mode or just disable the feature altogether. Details on the News Blog

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/manage-crash-detection-iph948a628e9/ios

https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/9/23395222/iphone-14-calling-911-rollercoasters-apple-crash-detection

Election 2022: Mid-term elections are less than a month away…

Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online

through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

* ‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins October 20th / Election day is November 8th

The nation’s third-largest rail union has rejected a contract renewal deal, raising the possibility of a strike that could (further) cripple the US economy.

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation.

Railroaders do not feel valued,” Union President Tony Cardwell said in a statement.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/october/large-rail-union-rejects-deal-renewing-strike-possibility

The US will send more aid to Ukraine following an urgent G-7 meeting. The pledge for bolstered air defenses comes after deadly airstrikes this week by Russia. Fox News

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

Medicare enrollment begins this Saturday, October 15 (and ends Dec. 7)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/