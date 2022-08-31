Search
Oct 19, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News

Wednesday, OCT 19, 2022

Today is Medical Assistants recognition day

Evaluate your life day

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce day

 

Early blast of cold weather! Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Good rule of thumb for pets: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page

 

Jobs: Greensboro Police Department looking to fill dozens of positions.

A ‘hiring fair’ is set for THIS evening (Oct 19) from 5:30pm til 8pm

at the Police Academy building (1510 North Church Street) in Greensboro.

*The department is looking to hire entry-level positions and experienced officers.

Both are eligible for signing bonuses and other hiring incentives.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-department-jobs-nother-carolina/83

 

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins this Thursday (Oct 20) thru November 5th.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering    /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

 

Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed.

Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions.  Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem. https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers

 

Should I Fix My Car or Get a New One?
Used cars cost nearly $30,000 on average. New cars are even more expensive right now. What happens if your car breaks and needs major repairs? Should you fix it or replace it? Consumer advocate Clark Howard suggests…

“If the cost of the repair is half or less than the value of the car, you should always do the repair, and if you think the car will last for another year, you should do the repair.”  https://clark.com/cars/repair-cost-value/

 

Carowinds will be open ‘year-round’ in 2023?

Beginning January 1, 2023, Carowinds will be open on weekends in January, February and early March. The park, located along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2023 with its new “Aeronautica Landing” area, a tribute to the Carolinas’ history of aviation.   https://www.carowinds.com/new-in-2023

 

College Football: Mid-week matchup for the Mountaineers TONIGHT

App State hosting Georgia State TONIGHT in Boone.

Kick off at 7:30pm with TEMPS in the upper 30s with gusty winds? Yikes…

 

This week is National School Bus Safety Week.

State Highway Patrol doing their ‘Operation Stop-Arm’ this week

Approximately 14,000 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily – transporting close to 800,000 students – to and from school.  Unfortunately, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in NC. https://www.wataugademocrat.com/blowingrocket/news/north-carolina-state-highway-patrol-to-conduct-operation-stop-arm-oct-17-21/

 

 

Girl Scouts of America receive largest ever donation from single donor

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated more than $80 million to the Girl Scouts of America.  CNN

 

Pray for Peace: Large portions of Ukrainian territory have been hit with electricity and water outages as Russia ramps up its strikes on energy facilities in the country. CNN

 

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace has been suspended, and the number 18 team has been penalized after an incident with Kyle Larson on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to a statement released by NASCAR

 

Some McDonald’s will now sell Krispy Kreme donuts?

So, the kings of breakfast are joining forces? McDonald’s is adding a new menu item from one of its rivals at some locations.

 

 

