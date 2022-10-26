Wednesday News

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Less than 2 months til Christmas. Less than a month til Thanksgiving Day (Nov 24)

Operation Christmas Child (a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse)

National Collection Week happens November 14-21 (less than 3 weeks away).

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Update: New York’s Supreme Court has ordered that all New York city employees who were fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine be reinstated and given back-pay.

Justice Ralph Porzio saying that more than 1,400 city employees who were terminated had their rights violated. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/october/ny-supreme-court-reinstates-city-employees-fired-for-being-unvaccinated

Update: Six people were shot at an apartment complex on Circle Drive in Greensboro overnight. Two of the six died from their injuries at the scene. One of the fatalities has been identified as a 19-year-old NC A&T freshman from Statesville (Kaneycha Turner).

That apartment complex serves as off-campus housing for a lot of A&T students, close enough to campus that AggieAlerts were sent out overnight.

*The latest shooting comes as thousands of people are making their way into Greensboro for NC A&T’s homecoming activities throughout the weekend.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/6-shot-at-apartment-complex-on-circle-drive-in-greensboro-1-shot-on-parker-street-police-say

A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines is causing ‘frustration’ among patients. Officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year. The recall problem: sound-dampening foam in the pressurized breathing machines can break down over time, leading users to potentially inhale tiny black particles or hazardous chemicals while they sleep, manufacturer Philips warned in June 2021 during a recall of more than 5 million devices worldwide, the Dutch company now says the effort will stretch into 2023.

NOTE: Some health experts suggesting that ‘most patients are better off using a recalled device because the risks of untreated sleep apnea still outweigh the potential harms of the disintegrating foam…’ Some C-PAP machine models are ‘in short supply due to supply chain problems’. https://myfox8.com/news/massive-sleep-apnea-device-recall-drags-on-stoking-frustration/

The Forsyth County DA is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse (Johnathan Hayes) who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in the deaths of multiple patients. The nurse in question allegedly administered a lethal dose of insulin to at least one patient and may have done the same to others. A dedicated phone number (336) 757-0357 has been set up for anyone who believes they have been impacted by the nurse in question.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/forsyth-county-district-attorney-holds-press-conference/

Jules Bass, known for his work on stop-motion holiday specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” passed away on Tuesday. Bass was 87.

Jules Bass was an animator, director, producer, and composer who worked alongside director Arthur Rankin Jr., (Rankin/Bass Productions) to create many of the holiday classics we still enjoy today including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

https://myfox8.com/news/jules-bass-known-for-work-on-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer-and-other-holiday-specials-dies-reports/

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting continues through Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ (from the NC State Board of Elections website) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed.

Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions. Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem. https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers

Medicare enrollment is underway through December 7th.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.