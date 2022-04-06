Wednesday News, April 06, 2022

Disturbing fact: At least 150 million younger millennials and members of Gen-Z have NO interest in -or knowledge of – the Christian faith. Most are leaving ‘the church’ in their 20s. *Learn more about a new ministry equipping grandparents to reach the next generation (their grandkids) who are ‘abandoning the Christian faith’ from Dr Robert Peterson called ‘The LEGACY IMPERATIVE’. Resources at www.legacyimperative.org

Listen to our conversation with Dr Peterson here https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/the-legacy-imperative-with-dr-robert-petterson

RECALL: Approximately 8,000 combo smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are being recalled by Universal Security Instruments over the risk of the devices possibly failing to alert users of a carbon monoxide threat in their homes. The two models in the alert were sold between June 2017 and December 2019. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The recall concerns two models of Universal Security Instruments alarms — MPC322S and MPC122S — both packaged as “2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide” detectors. MPC322S is a battery-powered model, while MPC122S is hardwired with a battery backup.

The affected MPC322S units were produced on June 9, 2017. The affected MPC122S units were manufactured on June 2, 2017. .https://www.universalsecurity.com/reg-form-2022/alert/

Violent storms claiming at least two lives in Georgia and Texas yesterday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/april/2-killed-in-georgia-texas-as-damaging-storms-strike-south

Oklahoma lawmakers passed a pro-life law on Tuesday that would ban almost all abortions in the state and punish those who perform abortions with up to 10 years in prison. NOTE: The U.S. Supreme Court is due to rule in a case involving a Mississippi Pro-Life law by the end of June – with many suggesting the conservative court ‘could’ repeal the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/23012348/oklahoma-abortion-bill-ban

for KING & COUNTRY partnered with the humanitarian aid organization Convoy of Hope to raise over $150,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

FINAL DAY: ‘The Case for Heaven’ in theaters

Separating myth from biblical truth, New York Times best-selling Christian author Lee Strobel shares his investigative voyage of ‘heaven’ with interviews from experts about the evidence for the afterlife while offering credible answers to the most provocative questions about what happens when we die, near-death experiences, heaven, and hell. https://www.thecaseforheavenmovie.com/

*Local theaters showing “The Case for Heaven” include Winston-Salem, Greensboro,

High Point Salisbury and Asheboro. https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Case-For-Heaven

TIPS: Eating Your Way to a Better Immune System

Dietitians stress that our diet plays a crucial role in our overall immunity.

Pack your diet full of colorful fruits.

Consume more dark leafy greens and orange or red vegetables.

Include prebiotics and probiotics regularly.

Eat sensible portions.

Limit the added sugars. https://www.eatthis.com/secret-tricks-better-immune-system/

Former Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has apologized to church members for the misconduct that led to his resignation. However, Houston says he and his wife “have no intention of retiring.” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/brian-houston-apologizes-to-hillsong-for-misconduct-still-sees-gods-work-ahead-we-have-no-intention-of-retiring

Update: A special bond was built for Kathleen Kirkland and Donnie Pickeral while refilling prescriptions and picking up medication.

Since Pickeral (a pastor from Greensboro) was 19 he’s dealt with kidney problems. In 2019 he learned he would need a transplant.

“My kidneys had gotten down to 7% right before my surgery,” Pickeral said.

The day his doctor told him he needed to find a donor, he stopped by the pharmacy. He didn’t know that he was walking towards his perfect match.

“She said you’re a minister aren’t you, and I said yes I am, and she said I’m going to give you my kidney,” Pickeral said. “Tears just came to my eyes because I wasn’t expecting that.” Kirkland said as a pharmacist she wants to help people and on May 28, 2020, she did just that. As they approach their two-year mark, Pickeral remains a regular customer at the pharmacy.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kernersville-pharmacist-donates-kidney-to-customer/

Good news. Registration for that ‘Bradford Pear “bounty” Program’ is back open – for Guilford County residents – starting TODAY (April 5). The program was ‘paused’ temporarily due to high demand. Through the program, Guilford County residents can get a ‘new’ tree by removing and turning in their smelly Bradford pear trees. Replacement trees include redbud, flowering dogwood, paw paw, serviceberry, river birch, blackgum, box elder, swamp white oak, tulip poplar, silver maple and American beech. This is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Registration is necessary. The exchange will take place on April 23, from 9am to noon at the UNC-G’s ‘Park & Ride lot’ at 1720 West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

You can find out more at https://www.treebountync.com/