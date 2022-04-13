Wednesday News, April 13, 2022

Holy Week timeline: Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week on the News Blog

The Good News: Reverend Franklin Graham is going back to Ukraine to preach an Easter message that will air on Fox News Easter Sunday (April 17) at noon. Remember to pray for the people of Ukraine. SOURCE: Franklin Graham Facebook page

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the VERY HIGH range. Grass pollen in the MODERATE range. Weed pollen in the Low range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

TODAY: ‘Virtual Career Fair’ directed toward individuals with disabilities (or different-abilities) going on NOW through 6pm. Hosted by the state of North Carolina. Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters. NOTE: Participants are encouraged to create an online profile in the state jobs portal, at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

Registration is at https://oshr.nc.gov/virtual-career-fair-individuals-disabilities

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash VS Greensboro Grasshoppers

The Dash ‘come from behind win’ last night in game one of a 6-game series with the Grasshoppers. Way-Back Wednesday = Warthog jersey night! First pitch at 7pm. www.wsdash.com

Pro Life News: The Governor of Oklahoma on Tuesday signed into law a bill that makes ‘providing an abortion in Oklahoma a felony’. The legislation bans all abortions unless they’re necessary to save a pregnant woman’s life. The new law takes effect this summer. https://www.axios.com/oklahoma-governor-signs-law-abortion-ban-753a8c

FUEL UP WITH KRISPY KREME?

For the next four Wednesdays (through May 4), Krispy Kreme will be selling a dozen glazed – for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline -based on the national average. Today’s price of a dozen original glaze $4.11.

Redeemable this Wednesday (in their stores only). Limit 2 dozen.

Prices will be updated weekly on Tuesdays. Details at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

What’s up with Coca-Cola and the yellow cap?

There’s actually a very special reason for it—to signify the recipe is kosher for Passover!? If you’re unfamiliar with Passover, it’s a Jewish religious holiday that occurs during spring and lasts for seven days in total. During the holiday, Jews are prohibited from owning or consuming leavened foods (known as chametz), which include five main grains: wheat, spelt, oats, rye and barley. It’s also common for some Jewish people to recognize another category of forbidden foods including corn, rice and beans.

How does all of this affect Coke?

While the regular Coke formula is kosher year-round, it does normally contain corn syrup, so it isn’t considered kosher for Passover by Jews of Eastern European descent. Because of this, Coke temporarily replaces the corn syrup in its recipe with sugar.

Just look for the yellow cap!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/if-you-see-a-yellow-cap-on-coca-cola-this-is-what-it-means/ar-AAW8rhW?li=BBnb2gh&fbclid=IwAR2uTPlHM8cEu62IvmOgWDZwxJ__aA7mNtn6yw_GKinfNBvou70-Tb2HyXg

Talk Topic this morning: Things we don’t use anymore, but miss?

Sears ‘Wish Book’…

Fax machine?

Cassettes, 8-tracks, Vinyl…?

Milk in glass bottles, Charles Chips, Avon and Rawleigh salve all delivered to your front door.

Update: A man-hunt continues for the man who set off smoke grenades and fired a handgun on a crowded Brooklyn (NYC) subway train Tuesday morning – wounding at least 23 people. Good news: All of the wounded should recover, ‘physically’. Investigators are now calling Frank James, 62, a suspect in the investigation… https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/13/us/brooklyn-subway-shooting-wednesday/index.html

The World Health Organization is tracking two new omicron sub-variants.

The agency has added BA.4 and BA.5 to its COVID tracking list. While hospitalizations, cases and deaths in the U.S. have fallen sharply since the winter’s initial omicron surge, Covid cases have begun to rebound as mask requirements have lifted. According to data from the CDC, the highly transmissible BA.2 COVID variant now makes up 72.2% of US COVID cases. https://www.foxnews.com/health/who-new-omicron-sub-variants-us-surge

Calling all beautiful babies: Gerber’s “Spokesbaby” search is on!

The 2022 Gerber Baby Photo Search continues through Thursday, April 14 at 11:59pm.

Children ages 0 – 4 are eligible to enter the competition. Parents and guardians can submit their child’s “smiliest” photos and videos to Gerber’s portal thru this Thursday.

https://photosearch.gerber.com/. The winner, who will earn the title of “Spokesbaby” and “Chief Growing Officer,” will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and ads throughout the year. Plus, they will also receive a $25,000 prize.

According to the church technology company Faithlife, the most popular worship song of 2021 was “Build My Life” by Pat Barrett. FaithLife reviewed 2.7 million songs that churches sang and 91,000 sermons delivered in 2021.

Some of the Top 10 worship songs in US churches in 2021…

“Way Maker”

“Great Are You Lord” – All Sons + Daughters

“Goodness of God” – Jenn Johnson

“10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)” – Matt Redman

“How Great is Our God” – Chris Tomlin

“Graves into Gardens” – Elevation Worship

BTW: According to the report, ‘hymns’ continue to be among the top worship songs during services. www.christianpost.com/news/top-christian-worship-songs-sermon-topics-in-2021.html