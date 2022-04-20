Wednesday News, April 20, 2022

The Avian flu is being blamed for the deaths of bald eagles in 14 states including North Carolina. The US is enduring the worst bird flu outbreak since 2015 in terms of domestic poultry deaths, according to new data from the US Department of Agriculture.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/18/bird-flu-bald-eagles-outbreak-sweeps-across-us

UN: Over 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began. The United Nations Secretary-General calling for a four-day pause in the fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming Eastern Orthodox Christian Holy Week to allow citizens in war-torn cities to flee to safety as the nearly two-month old Russian aggression intensifies.

The cease-fire proposed for this Thursday through ‘Easter Sunday’.

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/04/20/Ukraine-Antonio-Guterrest-Ukraine-cease-fire/4071650430989/

A new Harris Poll with Instacart shows Americans agree (more than 2,000 surveyed) among those who have ordered groceries online, 81% say doing so, helps them make healthier choices. 45% saying that by shopping for groceries online, they’re able to stick to a list of items they actually need – and avoid impulse buying. https://www.instacart.com/company/blog/

One thing remains… The small community of Cedar Valley in Salado (sah-LAY-do), Texas (north of Austin) was left unrecognizable for miles after an being hit by an EF-3 tornado a week ago Tuesday. The tornado’s track was 13 miles long. The twister – with maximum wind speeds of 165 mph – demolished over 60 homes and injured more than 23 people.

*Two church buildings, the Cedar Valley Baptist Church and Victory Baptist Church located in Cedar Valley were reduced to piles of rubble, according to WFAA-TV.

Donnie Jackson, the pastor of the Cedar Valley Baptist Church, wept as he viewed the damage to his church building. But, he was amazed at one thing that was left unharmed – a wooden cross. That large wooden cross remained in place on the wall, still hanging above the remains of the damaged church building. Now, a renewed symbol of hope…

https://www.wfaa.com/article/weather/severe-weather/two-churches-flattened-by-ef-3-tornado-in-salado/287-3bc4773e-7fae-4504-8ddc-e92bd54bf596

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today on Focus on the Family’s daily broadcast…

Dr. Gary Chapman gives some practical insight into the teen years. He explains how teens are developing the ability to think logically and are learning to process anger. Dr. Chapman shares methods to help teens learn to apologize, forgive, and nurtures an attitude of service in them. Listen tonight at 9pm on WBFJ!

The new faith-based film The Case for Heaven can be viewed at-home thru April 28.

Featuring former skeptic turned believer Lee Strobel in his quest to learn more about heaven, the film was released in theaters April 4-6 by Fathom Events. The film has become Fathom’s Top-grossing faith film for 2022 and its 15th top-grossing faith film of all time. Learn more: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thecaseforheaven

Please continue to pray for the Robertson family. “Dede” Robertson, wife of Pat Robertson (founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network), passed away at her home in Virginia Beach, VA. on Tuesday (April 19). She was 94.

Miss DeDe is survived by her husband, “Pat” Robertson, her four children, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Some background: ‘Dede’ was born in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Ohio State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Social Administration. She worked as a fashion model and was a beauty queen in the Miss Ohio State contest.

Dede continued her education at the prestigious Yale University School of Nursing where she received a Master of Nursing Degree. While attending Yale, she met fellow student (“Pat” Robertson) who was pursuing a law degree at Yale Law School. They were then married in 1954.

Details and condolences on our Facebook page: https://go.cbn.com/ueuRw

“My mom was a rock. She was a rock throughout our childhood. Dad had to travel a lot, but Mom was always there for us kids… that gives great security to children…”

-daughter, Ann LeBlanc.

“Mom was the glue that held the Robertson family together. She was always working behind the scenes. If it weren’t for Mom, there wouldn’t be a CBN…”

-Gordon Robertson, a son.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist announcing a $1 million-dollar gift to Senior Services, Inc., of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s Creative Connections Capital Campaign toward construction of the new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness. Wake Forest Baptist, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Senior Services have a long history of collaboration through the Sticht Center and the Williams Adult Day Center.

*The Sticht Center was one of the first geriatrics-focused health care centers in the country. For more than two decades, the two organizations have worked together to develop new and innovative approaches to improve health and well-being in older populations, particularly around dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2022/04/wake-forest-baptist-announces-1-million-gift-to-senior-services-capital-campaign

Fuel Up with Krispy Kreme (April 20)

The price for a dozen Original Glazed donuts is $4.08 (based on the national average for a gallon of gas nationwide from Monday). *Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline each Wednesday thru May 4.

Limit 2 dozen. Redeemable this Wednesday at this price (in their stores only).

Details at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump. / https://www.facebook.com/KrispyKreme