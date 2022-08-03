Wednesday News, August 03, 2022

The “Dog Days of Summer” continue…

$3.84 = Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina (WED) Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

How about a four-day work schedule (32 hours) – while getting paid for 40 hours? Thousands of workers in the UK are in the middle of the world’s biggest four-day workweek ‘test’ and most LOVE it! Around 3,300 workers within 70 companies are part of the six-month trial committing to work 80% of their usual work week in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity. At the end of November, UK companies can decide whether or not to stick with the new schedule. *The program is being run by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global in partnership with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College. NOTE: Iceland conducted the same 4-day work test between 2015 and 2019 with 2,500 workers. This study found NO corresponding drop in productivity, and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/business/4-day-work-week-uk-trial/index.html

The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation last night that will offer more aid and access to health care for more than 3 million veterans who were impacted by ‘toxic burn pits’ while serving overseas. The final vote in the Senate 86-11. President Biden to sign the bill into law. www.newsnationnow.com/politics/senate-passes-bipartisan-burn-pit-legislation-to-aid-veterans/

In a surprise upset, Kansas voters rejected a pro-life amendment (known as the ‘Value Them Both’) during their state’s primary election Tuesday. The measure would have reversed the Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling enabling state lawmakers to pass legislation to regulate or restrict abortion. *The referendum represented the first major statewide vote on abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case back in June, pushing abortion policy up to the states

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/251946/kansas-abortion-vote-pro-life-amendment-fails-in-first-post-roe-vote

Community Prayer event this Saturday morning in Thomasville. Main Street at the clock tower parking lot (across from the Big Chair). *Local churches throughout the Thomasville community are coming together. There will be music, singing, and most importantly PRAYER. All are welcome to come, unite, and pray. Saturday (August 06) 10am til noon… https://www.facebook.com/fmbcthomasvillenc/

Taco Bell to make its Mexican Pizza ‘a permanent menu item’ in September!?

(Thursday, Aug 4) The National Park Service is offering free admission to sites that normally charge an entrance fee.

Tax-free shopping: South Carolina and Virginia offering ‘Tax-Free Weekends’ coming up this Friday – Sunday (August 5-7, 2022)

Note: North Carolina’s tax-free weekends ended in 2014.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/north-carolina-tax-free-weekend-wheres-the-money-back-to-school-shopping/

-A Tweet from Liberty Counsel

5 years. 4 defeats in lower courts. 1 UNANIMOUS Supreme Court win.

(Today August 3, at 11am) the Christian flag will FINALLY fly on the Boston City Hall Plaza forum flagpole.

https://lc.org/newsroom/details/080322-christian-flag-will-fly-today-in-boston-city-hall-plaza-1

A Christian flag will finally be displayed in front of the Boston City Hall Plaza following a legal battle over religious discrimination. Here’s the story…

On May 2, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that the City of Boston violated the First Amendment by censoring an organization that applied to have a Christian flag flown as one of three flags displayed outside of City Hall. One flagpole flies the U.S. flag, another, the flag of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the third flagpole is to celebrate other countries, cultures, and causes. Over a 12-year period, the City of Boston received nearly 300 applications for that third flagpole. They approved all of them, except one.

Today, the Christian flies in Boston! https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/august/christian-flag-to-be-raised-at-boston-city-hall-wednesday-following-supreme-court-first-amendment-ruling

“A white field with a red cross inside a blue square”

Check out the News Blog for the back-story of the Christian Flag…

“I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag,

and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stands;

one Savior, crucified, risen, and coming again

with life and liberty to all who believe.”

– Pledge to the Christian flag by Lynn Harold Hough, Methodist pastor

www.christianitytoday.com/ch/asktheexpert/jul13.html

Fight breaks out at AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro on Tuesday.

Officials said spectators thought they had heard reports of shots fired (which was likely a starter gun at the track) after a fight broke out at a souvenir tent at NC A&T’s campus. Officials suspended the track and field events on Tuesday.

Thousands of young athletes are in Greensboro this week for the AAU Junior Olympic games. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/fight-at-aau-junior-olympic-games-greensboro/

Volunteers needed! Samaritan’s Purse is sending work crews (or Disaster Relief Units) to two of the hardest-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky.

They urgently need men and women who are willing to be the hands and feet of Christ. Volunteers will begin mudding out houses and removing debris this week!

*If you would like to serve, go to https://spvolunteer.org/ to sign up.

Update: The death toll in eastern Kentucky continues to climb and hundreds remain unaccounted for after historic (and deadly) flooding last week.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, the unforgettable voice of the LA Dodgers baseball team, passed away Tuesday night. He was 94. CNN

Moderna and Pfizer COVID booster shots – updated to target Omicron subvariants – should be available by September.

www.cnn.com/2022/07/29/health/updated-covid-boosters-fall/index.html

To make an appointment for COVID testing, please visit www.starmed.care.

Find a Covid vaccination location near you at www.vaccines.gov

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.