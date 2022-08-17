Wednesday News, August 17, 2022

35 days away: Fall begins September 22.

RECALL: General Motors is recalling close to 500,000 full size SUVs in the US. Reason: A problem with a 3rd row seatbelt mounting bracket that could malfunction. The recall covers Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon (model years 2021 and 2022). Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26. https://myfox8.com/news/gm-recalls-484k-suvs-over-a-problem-with-seat-belts/

Recalls in the News (Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

*Millions of baby swings and rockers that pose a risk are being recalled.

‘4moms’, which manufactures products for young children, has recalled certain versions of its MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/15/business/4moms-recall-baby-swings-baby-rockers/index.html

*Approximately 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled after possibly being contaminated with cleaning solution.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/business-food/capri-sun-wild-cherry-recall/index.html

Reality: Average new car payment in America = $702 dollars a month.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/15/financing-pushes-monthly-cost-of-new-cars-to-record-high.html

Source: Edmunds

K&W Cafeteria has been sold to Piccadilly, a Louisiana company.

Locations in the Triad will remain open and no layoffs are expected.

Note: K&W’s business dropped off about 80% during Phase One of the COVID-19 pandemic statewide restrictions, which lasted from March 10, 2020, through May 22, 2020. Phase One permitted only takeout and delivery sales. https://journalnow.com/business/local/k-w-cafeterias-sold-to-louisiana-company-restaurants-to-remain-open-and-no-layoffs-expected/

A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the US Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m.Tuesday morning, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. BTW: The strongest earthquake recorded in NC in recent years was the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that rocked Sparta two years ago,

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/3rd-earthquake-hits-nc-in-little-over-a-week/

Is there really a connection between weather and arthritis? The issue has been studied through the years, with conflicting findings. But three recent studies found weather (especially changes in barometric pressure and humidity) they do have some impact! https://journalnow.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/weather-and-arthritis-is-there-really-a-connection/

Have you ever stepped into a store and wondered: “What’s that smell?”

Abercrombie, Victoria’s Secret and Vitamin Shoppe are some of the retailers that use ‘specific scents’ in their stores. Many retailers put a lot of effort into perfecting their signature scents to entice customers and get them to linger around longer – and buy more stuff…?

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/13/business/why-stores-smell-good-abercrombie-victorias-secret/index.html

‘LOVE’

Winston-Salem Open: The qualifying rounds begin this Saturday at the Wake Forest tennis courts. The Winston-Salem Open runs Aug. 20-27. www.winstonsalemopen.com

‘Interesting’ scented candles have emerged as a quirky way for restaurants to promote their brands. *Introducing Chipotle’s “Water” Cup Candle…

A lemonade-scented candle “inspired by customers who ‘accidentally’ fill their water cups with lemonade. This limited-edition soy candle is designed to look like a Chipotle water cup but gives off the scent of lemonade.

*The candles will be available starting this Thursday (Aug 18) online at chipotlegoods.com while supplies last. The candles ($28 each with free shipping) also come with a unique promo code that customers can use to redeem a free lemonade! Win-Win!!! https://www.foodandwine.com/news/chipotle-stealing-lemonade-water-cup-candle

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday (from 2:30 – 5:30pm) now through August 26. The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

*Ways to donate supplies to the store here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689

‘Giving the Gift of Life’

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

Most area High School football teams begin play this Friday (Aug 19). https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/who-will-your-team-play-triad-high-school-football-schedules-for-the-2022-season/article