Wednesday News, August 24, 2022

NEW: Some student debt will be ‘cancelled’ for millions of Americans. President Biden’s plan calls for thousands of dollars in loan cancellations for individuals who earn less than $125,000 dollars a year. For those who attended college on Pell Grants, $20,000 dollars will be forgiven. Those who did not receive that grant will see $10,000 dollars in debt forgiveness. People with undergraduate loans can cap their repayment at 5% of their monthly income.

Update: In a related (but separate announcement), the student loan ‘payment pause’ is being extended through the end of the year (Dec 31, 2022). Borrowers should expect to resume payments in January 2023.

Prayers for wisdom: Thirty-one United Methodist churches in the western North Carolina are asking to leave the United Methodist Church. The National Center for Life and Liberty law firm based in Florida is handling the lawsuit. In many cases, these churches will likely join the ‘Global Methodist Church’, a new conservative denomination.

Public school students in Texas may notice a new ‘motto’ for the new school year. School districts across the Lone Star state will now be displaying posters of the US national motto “In God We Trust.” Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to display the motto.

BTW: Back in the 1950s, then President Eisenhower signed a law making “In God We Trust” the official national motto.

70: That’s how many consecutive days gas prices have dropped in the US, making it the second-longest streak since 2005. Although prices are 73 cents higher than a year ago,

$3.57 = Today’s average price for regular unleaded in NC (WED)

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its upcoming ‘winter forecast predictions’.

What can we expect? North Carolina appears to be in for an “unreasonably cold” and “snowy” winter. Winter temperatures will be below normal, on average, with the coldest periods in mid- and late December, throughout much of January, and in early to mid-February. Details at farmersalmanac.com/extended-forecast

PTI: Airport wide Job Fair this Thursday

Hosted by Piedmont Triad Airport Authority this Thursday (Aug 25) from 3-7pm.

Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport’s campus.

On-the-spot interviews may be available. Bring your resume. Dress to impress.

Over 12 companies represented at the job fair.

Location: In the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure /upper level near American Airlines.

Ukraine ‘celebrating’ their Independence Day a lot differently today…

Mission of Mercy: Free mobile dental clinic for adults.

Happening September 9-10, 2022 in High Point.

FYI: This adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.

*Additional VOLUNTEERS are needed for the High Point event…

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

New: Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted their application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 vaccine booster that specifically targets new Omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5) of Covid-19. If approved, the updated vaccine could be available to the public by mid-September.

High School Football (journalnow.com) Top 10 (after week one)

#1 East Forsyth followed by Mt Tabor, Reagan, Oak Grove. With North Davidson and Reynolds tied for 5th. www.journalnow.com

Reminder: Most area public schools start back for students on August 29, 2022.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday with special hours thru this Friday (AUG 26) from 2:30 – 5:30pm.

The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

*Ways to donate supplies to the store here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689

Back to School reminder: Those yellow buses will be back on the road SOON!

With most public schools set to open this Monday (Aug 29), transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools explaining that drivers in Forsyth County illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day.

*”Stop-arm violations can be very scary,” said Cynthia Coleman, a veteran bus driver who has been driving a bus for over 20 years. “I’m asking the public to please slow down. Watch for kids. Listen. Stay off your cellphone.”

*Drivers pay a minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.

(BTW: Bus drivers are still needed in many area public school systems).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/drivers-too-often-ignore-school-bus-stop-signs-sometimes-crash-into-them-reminder-winston-salem/