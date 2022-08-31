Wednesday News, August 31, 2022

Breaking this morning: FDA clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants. The FDA gave emergency authorization to a “bi-valent” vaccine that targets both the original virus and the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that now dominate infections. The modified boosters, designed to protect from serious illness, should be at health clinics by this weekend! BTW: Covid-19 is expected to surge again this fall and winter, as it has in the past two years of the pandemic.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/fda-clears-updated-covid-boosters-targeting-newest-variants

Find a Covid vaccine site near me: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Covid testing sites near me: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests

Unique ‘volunteer’ opportunity: Become an Airport Ambassador at PTI.

Airport Ambassadors are volunteers that provide a variety of valuable services to airport travelers and visitors. Airport Ambassadors were established back in 1988.

Interested? Call Linda McKenzie at 336-665-5672.

https://flyfrompti.com/employment/

*PTI: The next Triad Honor Flight is planned for October 12, 2022

Approximately 95 veterans have been served per flight. The remaining 90 seats are assigned to guardians, EMT’s, team leaders, and a flight director.

https://triadhonorflight.org/flights/

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled…

The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Miss Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. High Point police confirming that a body found in the woods off Hickswood Court is that of the 81 year old who had been missing for almost a week.

A special gathering will happen later this evening at her church, Gethsemane Baptist Church. “This will be a time to lift up the family, as well as thank the community for all the efforts and support.” -FOX8 + local media sources

Dunkin’: Offering a cup o’ Thank You to area teachers on Thursday!

In celebration of educators, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering ‘teachers’ a FREE medium hot or iced coffee this Thursday (September 1st)

Details at www.dunkindonuts.com

How to remove ‘permanent marker’ from almost any surface?

From hairspray to WD-40 to hand sanitizer to dry erase marker.

Check out what the experts suggest when you need to remove the Sharpie mark.

https://www.rd.com/article/how-to-remove-permanent-marker-stains/

WBFJ Grand Stand Concert at the Carolina Classic Fair

*Rend Collective at the Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The federal government is ‘pausing’ it’s FREE at-home Covid-19 test (kits) program at the end of the week (Friday, Sept 2).

“You will have access to free testing including free at-home tests through private insurance as well as Medicare, Medicaid and free community-based free testing sites,

Check out the News Blog on how to order FREE Covid-19 tests this week. www.COVIDTests.gov

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/politics/2022/08/29/white-house-to-pause-free-covid-19-tests-kit

Autumn has officially arrived – at Starbucks.

Starbucks has released its line-up (menu) of fall signature drinks, including the fan favorite – Pumpkin Spice Latte. Other seasonal items include Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone.

Fall beverages are available now but are a little pricier than last year! https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/style/colorado-guide/starbucks-fall-menu

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at age 91. Gorbachev was known for his role in helping to end the Cold War, for which he received a Nobel Peace Prize. CNN

SPORTS

Racin’ in Wilkesboro tonight.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race once again at North Wilkesboro Speedway later today, part of the CARS Tour action. The Racetrack Revival Tour features a month of grassroots racing on the current pavement. Then, the old asphalt will be removed and racing will return on the original dirt in October!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/dale-earnhardt-jr-racing-north-wilkesboro-speedway/

Local baseball action

The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash through Sunday. www.wsdash.com

College Football: Season opener – Go Deacs!!!!

Wake Forest hosting VMI this Thursday (at home). Kick off at 7:30pm.

Seats starting at $15 dollars: Details at https://godeacs.com/index.aspx