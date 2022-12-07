Wednesday News: December 07, 2022  

18 days til Christmas. 24 days left in 2022.

Today is National Letter Writing Day (Christmas letter?)

Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year.

Experts suggest that ‘the sharp drop in oil prices this week is a good sign that prices at the pump will continue decreasing.

AAA: Nationwide. gas prices have dropped 14 cents in the past week and 42 cents in a month. In North Carolina, the average for regular unleaded is $3.11 a gallon, with many stations selling gas well below $3 dollars a gallon. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

When astronauts snapped an image of Earth 50 years ago, no one knew it would become one of the world’s most widely reproduced photographs.

The striking portrait of our planet, known as the “Blue Marble,” was taken by Apollo 17 astronauts on this date, Dec 7, 1972.

Krispy Kreme is expanding production at its Winston-Salem facility on Ivy Avenue. The expansion will generate close to 200 new jobs

BTW: Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937.

China’s central government seems to be moving away from its strict zero-Covid approach that prompted protests across the country. China’s State Council unveiled 10 new guidelines that loosen some Covid restrictions.

Google: “Wordle” was the top trending search globally, as guessing five-letter words every day became a way of life. CNN

New: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named

Time magazine’s “Person of the Year”

Today is December 7th…

A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor have gathered in Hawaii at the scene of the Japanese bombing to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago today. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The youngest active-duty military personnel on Dec. 7, 1941, would have been about 17, making them 98 today. Many of those still alive are at least 100.

FYI: About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the bombing, which launched the U.S. into World War II. The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll.

Traffic Alert: Reminder that sections of First and Second streets in downtown Winston Salem are now ‘two-way’ streets.

First Street is two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street.

Second Street is two-way from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

* Most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce will open to two-way traffic after the start of the new year. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1131

Congress is preparing to scrap the year-old COVID vaccine mandate for members of the US military. The repeal is a setback for Democrats, who will drop the mandate in order to pass the National Defense Authorization bill. More than 11,500 members of the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 1. https://www.axios.com/2022/12/07/congress-military-coronavirus-vaccine-mandate

A new study confirms the COVID-19 pandemic affected not only the mental health of teenagers in the US but also prematurely aged their brains by at least three years.

Democrats broke the 50-50 split in the US Senate with Senator Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia. Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker, giving his party a narrow 2-seat Senate edge. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/december/sen-raphael-warnock-declared-winner-against-herschel-walker-in-ga-runoff

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in NC

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Remember: Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves (ear muffs, masks to keep the cold air out?)

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

