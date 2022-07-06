Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, July 06, 2022

Wednesday News, July 06, 2022

Verne HillJul 06, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News, July 06, 2022

Like

Today is National Fried Chicken Day

A few deals today: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/national-fried-chicken-day-free-food-deals

Food deals for July: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/free-food-deals

 

HOT-HAZY-HUMID:  *Heat index (that ‘feel-like’ temp) closer to 100 degrees.

Duke Energy: Around 1,700 homes and businesses without power (still)

 

“Taking a bite out of crime’

Researchers from The Ohio State University have found that neighborhoods which are home to more dogs also experience less crime. Seriously. A lot of this has to do with trust. Study authors found that, overall, communities are safer when people have more trust in their neighbors. However, crime dropped even further in neighborhoods with high levels of trust AND more dogs! Another aspect is that more people walking their dogs puts more “eyes on the street,” which discourages criminals from committing both violent and non-violent crimes. “People walking their dogs are essentially patrolling their neighborhoods…”  https://www.studyfinds.org/more-dogs-less-crime/

 

Update in Mt Airy: The corner of Oak and Main in downtown Mt Airy is still closed!

The historic Main Oak (Emporium) building partially collapsed Tuesday morning.

No one was injured. The building was being renovated at the time of the collapse.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/main-oak-building-downtown-mount-airy-partially-collapses

 

American Flags will remain at half-staff through this Saturday… to honor the victims of that senseless ‘mass shooting’ that claimed now 7 lives during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago) on Monday.  Fox News

 

For the 8th year in a row, Chick-Fil-A is ‘America’s favorite fast-food restaurant chain’, according to the latest results by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Chick-fil-A’s rating stayed the same as last year- with other top-rated food chains saw decreases like Dunkin’, Starbucks, Five Guys, Taco Bell, Popeyes, and McDonald’s, which all fell at least 3 percent, according to ASCI.

FYI: Many of the changes made during the pandemic, which changed the way Americans eat out, are likely here to stay.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/report-chick-fil-a-is-once-again-americas-favorite-fast-food-chain

 

Scam Alert: Get a ‘deal’ on Triad law enforcement shirts? No, it’s a scam

Maybe you have received a personalized text message from a random number and claims to be from a local law enforcement agency.  It offers a $10 dollar deal off a generic T-shirt with the agency’s badge in the center.

When the person clicks the link, their personal and banking information is exposed.

NOTE: Police will never text, call or e-mail anyone to buy something.

If you get one of these messages, delete it and block the number.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/major-scam-going-on-across-the-state-right-now-deal-on-triad-law-enforcement-shirts-turns-out-to-be-a-scam/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A ‘brightly colored pest?

The NC Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of the invasive ‘spotted lanternfly’ in the state – and its in Kernersville!

“The spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries and can feed and cause damage on over 70 species of plants including apples, roses and other landscape plants”

-Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division.

The spotted lanternfly has been rapidly spreading since it was first identified in Pennsylvania in 2014.  https://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/release/2022/6-22SLFForsythCo.htm

 

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

    BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

 

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#hospital-admissions-%E2%80%93-covid-19-patients

 

 

 

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles!  -NWS

 

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.
Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Free Wheelchair Mission’ with Marty Hartman

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Summer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Thursday News, July 07, 2022

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes