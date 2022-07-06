Wednesday News, July 06, 2022

Today is National Fried Chicken Day

HOT-HAZY-HUMID: *Heat index (that ‘feel-like’ temp) closer to 100 degrees.

Duke Energy: Around 1,700 homes and businesses without power (still)

“Taking a bite out of crime’

Researchers from The Ohio State University have found that neighborhoods which are home to more dogs also experience less crime. Seriously. A lot of this has to do with trust. Study authors found that, overall, communities are safer when people have more trust in their neighbors. However, crime dropped even further in neighborhoods with high levels of trust AND more dogs! Another aspect is that more people walking their dogs puts more “eyes on the street,” which discourages criminals from committing both violent and non-violent crimes. “People walking their dogs are essentially patrolling their neighborhoods…” https://www.studyfinds.org/more-dogs-less-crime/

Update in Mt Airy: The corner of Oak and Main in downtown Mt Airy is still closed!

The historic Main Oak (Emporium) building partially collapsed Tuesday morning.

No one was injured. The building was being renovated at the time of the collapse.

American Flags will remain at half-staff through this Saturday… to honor the victims of that senseless ‘mass shooting’ that claimed now 7 lives during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago) on Monday. Fox News

For the 8th year in a row, Chick-Fil-A is ‘America’s favorite fast-food restaurant chain’, according to the latest results by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Chick-fil-A’s rating stayed the same as last year- with other top-rated food chains saw decreases like Dunkin’, Starbucks, Five Guys, Taco Bell, Popeyes, and McDonald’s, which all fell at least 3 percent, according to ASCI.

FYI: Many of the changes made during the pandemic, which changed the way Americans eat out, are likely here to stay.

Scam Alert: Get a ‘deal’ on Triad law enforcement shirts? No, it’s a scam

Maybe you have received a personalized text message from a random number and claims to be from a local law enforcement agency. It offers a $10 dollar deal off a generic T-shirt with the agency’s badge in the center.

When the person clicks the link, their personal and banking information is exposed.

NOTE: Police will never text, call or e-mail anyone to buy something.

If you get one of these messages, delete it and block the number.

A ‘brightly colored pest?

The NC Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of the invasive ‘spotted lanternfly’ in the state – and its in Kernersville!

“The spotted lanternfly poses a serious threat to the state’s wine and grape industries and can feed and cause damage on over 70 species of plants including apples, roses and other landscape plants”

-Dr. Bill Foote, director of the NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division.

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles! -NWS

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

