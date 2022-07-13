Wednesday News, July 13, 2022

Today is National French Fry Day

McDonald’s, Wendy’s among the eateries giving away ‘Free Fries’

https://www.chewboom.com/2022/07/12/national-french-fry-day-freebies-and-deals-roundup-for-july-13-2022/

https://people.com/food/national-french-fry-day-2022-mcdonalds-wendys-and-other-spots-offering-free-fries-wednesday/

In a recent Grub Hub poll: What do you dip your fries in?

#1 = Ketchup was the clear winner, racking up 63% of the votes.

18% say NO to dipping their fries in anything (just salt?) 😊

$4.27: The average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina for Wednesday…

Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Did you happen to notice that FULL moon last night?

The latest supermoon is also known as the ‘BUCK’ moon.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/space/buck-moon-here-after-being-at-its-closest-to-earth-all-year/

Sign of the times: According to a new survey by Bankrate, 41% of Americans need a side income to help pay for monthly expenses from housing to utilities to food.

NEW: Federal student loan borrowers who were misled by their school, or attended a school that engaged in misconduct may qualify for borrower defense? According to the Department of Education, this means some or all of your federal student loans would be forgiven. https://myfox8.com/news/attended-one-of-these-schools-you-may-be-eligible-for-student-loan-forgiveness/

*Attended one of these schools: You may be eligible for student loan forgiveness…

Important links: https://studentaid.gov/borrower-defense/

https://predatorystudentlending.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PPSL-Sweet-Flowchart-7.pdf

Note: The COVID-19 payment pause for federal student loans will end on Aug. 31, 2022.

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Amazon Prime Days (Day 2) Tuesday + Wednesday (July 12 + 13)

*Do I need a Prime membership to get these deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. Cost: $139 annually.

https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/amazon-prime-day-2022-ncna1296344

NOTE: Other retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are offering competing sales.

https://www.target.com/c/deal-days/-/N-xgolj

One Triad guinea pig just earned a Guinness World Record?

After submitting an entry back in March, Coco the guinea pig’s owner and trainer Gwen Ford learned Tuesday that officials with Guinness World Records have recognized Coco for “most tricks performed by a guinea pig in one minute.” 😊

His performance included 18 tricks, but Guinness only accepted 16 of them. Nevertheless, it was still enough to get Coco the title! Job well done.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/meet-the-triad-guinea-pig-who-just-earned-a-guinness-world-record/

Breaking: Davidson County health officials confirmed Tuesday the county’s first case of monkeypox. It’s also the first case reported in the Triad area. The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating, and close contacts have been notified. Details about Monkeypox on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://greensboro.com/news/local/1st-monkeypox-case-in-triad-area-confirmed-in-davidson-county-health-officials-say/

What is Monkeypox? What are the symptoms?

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/sexualhealth/index.html

Early voting is underway in Greensboro at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26. On the ballot: candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and a referendum of five individual bonds. Note: This election was originally set for last November but was delayed by counts from the 2020 U.S. census.

More info: https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/july-2022-election-greensboro-to-cast-votes-for-mayor-city-council-5-possible-bonds/

If a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool. Scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

Megachurch pastor John Gray is struggling with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. His family is asking for prayer. Check our Facebook / wbfj page…

A leaked video from the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas is giving a revealing first look at what happened inside Robb Elementary School. The 77-minute video shows police officers hesitating to act. 19 children and two teachers lost their lives to a lone shooter.

The January 6 committee said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s public comments and tweets encouraged extremists groups to storm the Capitol as he faced narrowing options to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump has said he did nothing wrong and that the hearings are a ‘witch hunt’. CNN

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years and we get the ‘sweet-treats’?

*Winning customers can win a ‘FREE’ Original Glazed dozen doughnuts – a month for a year! Random winners will be selected at participating stores through this Thursday (July 14). BOGO this Friday (July 15): Purchase an Original Glazed dozen at regular and get a second dozen for just 85 cents! Details: https://www.krispykreme.com/

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org