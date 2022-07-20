Wednesday News, July 20, 2022

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles

$4.13: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina. Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

“Speeding, Wrecks Lives” safe driving campaign (July 18-24) Law enforcement across the state will be ‘cracking down’ on speeders this week. https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

Dealing with Extreme Heat

The latest ‘heat wave’ blanketing even more of the US on Wednesday – literally stretching from California to New York! Some daily record high temperatures were set Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma.

Abilene, Texas: 110, breaking a record of 108 set in 1936

Oklahoma City: 110, breaking a record of 109 set in 1936.

El Paso, Texas: 107, breaking a record of 105 set in 1980.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/20/weather/us-temperature-records-cities/index.html

The United Kingdom (England) recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday. Raging wildfires tore through the countryside, forcing thousands from their homes and blanketing parts of Italy, Greece and France in smoke. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/20/europe/europe-heat-wave-wednesday-wildfires-intl/index.html

America’s CEOs made 324 times more than the workers at their companies last year, according to a new report from one of the nation’s top union groups. S&P 500 CEOs (on average) got an 18% bump in compensation – or around $18 million dollars each — while many of their workers struggle with wages that can barely keep up with inflation. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/19/business/nightcap-ceo-pay-inequality-twitter-musk/index.html

Exploring the role that brain inflammation may have in linking Alzheimer’s disease risk with sleep disturbance – that’s the focus of a multi-site research collaboration involving Wake Forest University School of Medicine. *Brain inflammation, sleep disturbance and disrupted brain waves have been associated with Alzheimer’s disease, but the interactions among them have not been investigated. Researchers say their discoveries to date may aid in early detection and possible prevention of Alzheimer’s. *Their research is featured in a report in the journal Sleep. https://journalnow.com/news/local/aging-study-explores-potential-link-between-sleep-disturbance-and-alzheimers-disease/

Topgolf is coming to Greensboro, according to the city council. Topgolf be located on eight acres at the Guilford College Road and Bridford Parkway intersection. Fox 8

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school?

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through July 29.

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

You can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County. Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Backpacks are essential. Also, pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons…

Diaper Bank of North Carolina needs diapers?

One in three families face the choice of feeding their children or buying diapers for them. Baby supplies can cost up to $100 a month. And they are not covered under WIC or food stamps.

Diaper Bank of North Carolina collects and distributes diapers, wipes and formula to agencies across our state. It also provides feminine hygiene products to local public schools and collects adult incontinence supplies for seniors.

To get more information or make a donation, visit ncdiaperbank.org

Email greatertriad@ncdiaperbank.org

Today is national Hot Dog day

Hot Dog Deals

Sheetz

The deal: Make a purchase on the Sheetz app and you’ll get two hot dogs for free. When: July 20-22

Love’s Travel Stops

The deal: Grab a free hot dog or roller grill item. You’ll have to grab the deal out of the mobile app, but it’s good on items like Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls, and more. When: July 20

Pilot Flying J

The deal: Pop into the myRewards Plus app to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on hot dogs. When: July 20

Whole Foods

The deal: Get 20% off all hot dogs. If you’re a Prime member, you’ll get an extra 10% off. That deal includes plant-based hot dogs. When: July 20-26

Whole Foods & Walmart

The deal: Take 70% off Applegate’s Do Good Dog hot dogs with the linked coupon, which is valid at Whole Foods or Walmart. When: July 20

https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/national-hot-dog-day-deals