Home Blog Wednesday News, July 27, 2022

Wednesday News, July 27, 2022

Verne Hill Jul 27, 2022

Today is…

National Chicken Finger Day

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

 

Bring your resume. Dress in costume???  Employment Fair hosted by Old Salem Museum & Gardens today (July 27) from 9 til 4pm at the Gray Auditorium (Old Salem Visitor Center).  No pre-registration is necessary. Contact Nicole at 336-727-7376 or email nBlalock@oldsalem.org

https://www.oldsalem.org/employment-opportunities/

 

$3.98 = Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina (WED)     Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

A majority of North Carolinians (60%) are ‘in love with breakfast”?

73% consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day

63% claim that their favorite foods are breakfast foods

53% will rather go out for breakfast than prepare it at home

*Favorite eggs are cheesy scrambled eggs?

 

TOP 5 (favorite) BREAKFAST ITEMS

  1. Bacon
    2. Hashbrowns
    3. Pancakes
    4. Eggs
    5. Sausage

Source: a new survey from Denny’s https://nationaltoday.com/endless-breakfast-day/

 

 

Election 2022

In Greensboro, unofficial returns showing incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan as yesterday’s winner with 43% of the vote. BUT opponent Justin Outling said he will wait until every vote is counted until conceding.  https://greensboro.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/vaughan-reelected-mayor-by-narrow-margin-outling-wont-concede-nail-biter/

Additional Election results available on our News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=07/26/2022&county_id=41&office=ALL&contest=0

 

 

Traffic Alerts

Winston-Salem: Emergency water main repairs 9-5pm today.

Update: Fourth street will be CLOSED again today (July 27) between West End Boulevard and Peters Creek Parkway for continued emergency water main repairs.

Details: https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1022

 

Greensboro

A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro- between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street – will remain CLOSED through August 25.

Crews are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line.

https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/info-center/road-closures

 

 

 

Praying for the people effected in the Philippines…

7.0-magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Philippines earlier today, according to the US Geological Survey. The impact was felt in the capital city, Manila, about 250 miles away, where workers and residents evacuated from buildings and gathered on the street.   CBN News

 

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1 billion dollars after no winner on Tuesday?

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

https://myfox8.com/news/mega-millions-jackpot-now-over-1-billion-after-no-one-wins/

 

BREAKING: Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024 to focus on building its own orbital outpost. In an unrelated story, Israel confirmed on Tuesday that Russian forces opened fire on Israeli jets over Syria during a “one-off” incident in May.

 

At least 1 person is dead and 100 rescued after major flooding in St. Louis, Missouri yesterday.

 

House Democrats have introduced a bill to enact term limits for Supreme Court justices.   

 

Donald Trump and Mike Pence delivered competing speeches at the nation’s capital on Tuesday. Trump teased a 2024 presidential run and repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election, while Pence urged supporters to focus on the future.

 

 

Bus Drivers Needed

Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County + Guildford County students return to school on Aug 29

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/

 

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.  Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Verne Hill

