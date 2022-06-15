Wednesday News, June 15, 2022

Use caution during ‘extreme heat’. Drink plenty of fluids (especially water), stay near the AC, and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Reminder: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles! -NWS

Summer officially begins next Tuesday, June 21.

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car? Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications. Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down. Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

Best way to cool your hot car? Consumer Reports says once you start driving, open all the windows, turn on the AC and crank the fan. Once the cold air starts, close the front window but leave the back ones partially open for 20 seconds, this will allow the hot air to escape out the back of your car.

Running on EMPTY? Drivers are running out of gas along North Carolina highways, at a record rate! As gas prices continue to surge, NC-DOT data shows requests for roadside assistance from I-MAP (like fuel for their car) more than doubled in the first six months of 2022, than all of 2021.

NOTE: North Carolina’s Incident Management Assistance Program (or I-MAP) has been around since the 1990s, according to Jen Thompson with NC DOT. “Basically, their purpose is to keep traffic flowing, keep lanes open, keep the roadway clear and passable and safe.” And even offer a little gas! www.wcnc.com/article/traffic/gas-prices/drivers-calling-ncdot-help-out-of-gas/275-d118b31a-cfc2-42fd-87ba-21961c2c26d4

Fireworks, a Freedom Run and a free wedding?

It’s all part of this year’s Fun Fourth Festival ( July 4th) in downtown Greensboro.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/fun-fourth-festival-returns-to-downtown-greensboro/83

They’re also bringing back the Red, White and Say I Do contest.

4 winning couples get a ‘free’ wedding downtown during the festival including an officiant, flowers and mini reception.

The 4 WINNING couples will be announced June 21, 2022 (via email).

Last day to apply is Monday, June 20, 2022.

https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/fun-fourth-festival/freedom-fest/red-white-and-say-i-do/

RECALL: Ford is recalling nearly 3 million vehicles that might start moving, even when shifted into ‘park’. The Ford vehicles involved are the Escape (model years 2013 to 2019), the C-Max (2013-2018), Fusion (2013-2016) and the Transit Connect (2013-2021). https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/15/business/ford-recall/index.html

RECALL: A kids homeopathic allergy medicine is being voluntarily recalled over concerns of “elevated levels of yeast and mold.” One lot of “Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy” made by Buzzagogo, Inc. is affected by the recall. The FDA says the bacteria could cause life-threatening reactions in immunocompromised people.

You can also contact the company for a full refund here, or call (800) 963-2861 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.

*Product info: Lot #: 2006491. Expiration Date: 8/2024. UPC Code: 860002022116

https://whnt.com/news/fda-recalls-childrens-allergy-meds-over-yeast-mold-concerns/

Free Career Fair and Networking Event

TODAY (10am til 2pm) at the Benton Convention Center, downtown Winston-Salem.

https://happeningnext.com/event/career-fair-and-networking-event-winston-salem-eid4snwcs02ca1

Helping to ‘beat the heat’

Winston-Salem is opening up its recreation centers as cooling centers.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-rec-centers-cooling-heat/40289670

What happens when the Fed raises interest rates (again) later today?

While higher interest rates might not be good for borrowers, they’re great for savers.

The good news? When the Fed raises rates, banks increase the amount you earn when it comes to investments! The Federal Reserve’s mission is to keep the US economy going. So when inflation or a “bubble” happens, they step in and raise key interest rates to help cool down the economy. https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/connect-the-dots/federal-interest-rates-charlotte-nc-money/

Historic floodwaters have ‘dramatically’ altered Yellowstone National Park, forever?

Yellowstone National Park remains closed due to dangerous flooding conditions.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/06/14/yellowstone-national-park-flooding-closed-damage/7619882001

During the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Anaheim, California this week, leadership sending a loud message to a watching world—no more business as usual. Delegates approved a new president who has signaled support for ‘abuse reform’ and they agreed to start a database to track predators. Read more on the News Blog

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/southern-baptists-elect-new-president-agree-to-keep-list-of-accused-sex-abusers

How much water should we be drinking?

According to the Mayo Clinic, water makes up (roughly) 70% of our body weight. Water also keeps our temperature normal, lubricates joints, and protects sensitive tissue.

Dr. Kohli (a cardiologist with the Mayo Clinic) suggests that many of us may not need the traditional eight glasses of water a day? “How much we drink is as something in motion – and should be adjusted up and down based on what you are doing.”

So, what’s up with that standard eight glasses of water?

“It’s based on a 2,000-calorie diet,” Dr Kohli said. “There is a general rule of thumb that for every calorie that you consume, you need about 1 milliliter of water.”

www.wcnc.com/article/news/verify/heat-water-glass-of-water-verify-charlotte-nc/275-3f91bce0-75d2-4cd8-9a66-6c67a1a49c6b?ref=exit-recirc

Miss Orsula Hanna was born in Pennsylvania on June 14, 1917.

Today she turns 105 years young! At 105-years-old, Miss Hanna says she “feels no different” than when she turned 100.

Miss Hanna (who now lives in Elk Grove, California) has continued to stay in good health by exercising daily and eating healthy. “She read online that blueberries were good for her, so she has been eating them almost every morning since,” an Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care staff member said. “She also makes her own bed everyday and does her own fitness routine in her room every morning.”

What’s her secret to longevity?

“…to live day by day, be friends with others, and be helpful when you can.”

Wanna send Miss Orsula a birthday card? Her address is on our News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Birthday cards can be sent to Elk Grove Life Enrichment Director, Stephanie Philp’s, attention at 6727 Laguna Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/elk-grove-woman-turns-105-years-old/103-0483a3d5-ac61-493f-9fb7-53b6d465c343?ref=exit-recirc