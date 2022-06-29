Search
Wednesday News, June 29, 2022

Verne HillJun 29, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News, June 29, 2022

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’.  Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App. BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

 

Eat More Chicken in Kernersville! Chick-fil-A at Union Cross (Kernersville) will open this Thursday morning (June 30) at 6am.

*In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed within the greater Winston Salem area to help fight hunger. SOURCE: Press Release

 

Guilford County Schools is offering ‘thousands of dollars’ in signing bonuses to recruit teachers. And the bonuses aren’t just for permanent teachers, but also for substitute teachers. Read more on the News Blog at wbfj,fm https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/schools-offer-thousands-of-dollars-recruit-teachers/

 

Headline of the Day?

“Bank accuses Bed Bath & Beyond of turning off AC in stores to save money”

Bank of America claims that the company has cut air conditioning in an effort to quickly lower expenses to make up for a slump in sales. Bed Bath & Beyond saying that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate. Is it hot in here?

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/28/investing/bed-bath–beyond-sales-decline/index.html

 

What happened at the Target store on Hanes Mall Blvd Tuesday night?

Winston-Salem police are looking for three men who reportedly ‘assaulted’ a man inside the store. During the incident, a gun was fired inside the store.

Police arrived just after 8:30pm and were able to quickly get everyone out of the store.

Anyone with any information should call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

Anonymous Crime Stoppers # 336-727-2800.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/police-investigating-incident-at-target-in-winston-salem/

 

More than 7 million people in Bangladesh are in desperate need of shelter and emergency relief after severe flooding in the South Asian country. Hundreds of thousands of homes near the Bangladesh-India border are underwater.

At least 207 people in both countries have died since the floods began in April.

*Please pray for the needs of the victims of this catastrophic flooding.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/29/asia/bangladesh-floods-millions-urgent-relief-need-intl-hnk/index.html

 

Welcome ‘Dogwood’ and ‘Cactus’? Officials with NOAA weather ‘switched on’ two new supercomputers this week to help with ‘improving weather forecasting’.

The computers, named Dogwood and Cactus, rank among the 50 fastest computers in the world. The new technology will help weather experts to respond quicker.

*The computers are three times faster than past computers, each running an operations speed of 12.1 petaflops (or performing over 12 quadrillion operations per second!)

www.cnn.com/2022/06/28/weather/weather-forecast-supercomputer-improvements-noaa/index.html

 

 

 

 

“The First Amendment means that people of faith can be people of faith. They don’t have to choose between the job they love and their faith to stay employed…”

-Jeremy Dys, with First Liberty Institute

The attorney representing Coach Joe Kennedy, the High School football coach in Washington state who was fired for praying on the 50-yard line after football games. The district was concerned that allowing those post-game prayers would come across as a state endorsement of his religion.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/supreme-court-finally-clarifies-church-and-state-confusion-making-religious-liberties-the-top-priority

 

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of safe vehicles for teen drivers. Choosing a safe vehicle is key!

In addition to safety, reliability and affordability are also top concerns for families.

Check out the link on the News blog and view the 70 used and new cars (ranging in price from $6,000 to $39,000 dollars). https://www.iihs.org/ratings/safe-vehicles-for-teens

CDC: Teen drivers 16 – 19-year-olds are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident when compared to older drivers. That’s why experts say parents need to consider the right kind of car for younger drivers. 

 

ITEMS NEEDED…

Salem Pregnancy is in urgent need of the following…

Gerber formulas

Baby wash / shampoo

Baby lotion

Rash Cream

*also Size 4 Diapers, Summer Clothes (12 months to 2T)

New Location: 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem
Phone: 336.760.3680   web: https://spcclife.org/

 

ITEMS NEEDED

Open Hands uses small pop-top cans of food in the street bags they give out to the homeless in the Lexington area. Thank you in advance for your kindness.

They can always use the following donations (pop-top containers only):

Small Beef and Macaroni

Small Beef Stew

Small Lasagna

Small Applesauce or fruit cups

http://openhandsdavidsoncounty.org/  (336) 242-6142

 

WBFJ Morning Show Spotlight…

“Ways To Keep Costs Down at Home While You’re Away on Vacation”

Clark Howard suggests that there is plenty of potential to save money while we are out of town. A few ways to save include: Unplug tech toys and appliances (not the fridge).

Raise the thermostat 10 degrees. Plan a ‘return meal’ and skip the Door Dash cost.

Read more  on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/9-ways-to-keep-costs-down-at-home-while-youre-away-on-vacation/

 

