Wednesday News, June 8, 2022

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’! Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App. BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Pay increases for first responders. Winston-Salem police and firefighters would receive a raise under the proposed budget for the new fiscal year. The Winston-Salem City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the budget on June 21.

www.journalnow.com

More help at the DMV. The NC DMV will be adding 52 new driver’s license examiners in an effort to improve customer service. The examiners will be added to the state’s 35 DMV offices in advance of the summer peak season. In the Triad, three examiners will be assigned to Winston-Salem offices, with others added to High Point and Lexington. www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2022/2022-06-02-driver-license-examiners-dmv-graduation.aspx

A growing number of US senators appear to be moving toward a possible deal on gun control legislation — even though both sides admit there is far more work to be done.

*The current changes to gun laws under consideration include hardening school security, providing more funding for mental health care and ensuring that juvenile records can be considered when a person between the ages of 18 and 21 wants to buy a semi-automatic weapon https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/06/politics/gun-laws-congress-age-limit-what-matters/index.html

The body of an 11-year-old boy has been recovered from the Dan River. According to the Danville Fire Department, first responders were contacted around 4pm on Tuesday about a ‘water rescue situation’ near Riverwalk Trail on the Dan River. The boy was later pulled from the river and brought to the shore where they began CPR. The identity of the boy has not been released.

Please pray for family and friends of this 11-year old…

www.wxii12.com/article/danville-virginia-firefighters-recover-body-boy-dan-river/40225665

Throw away that kitchen sponge, soon? Experts suggest throwing away that kitchen sponge every week (some actually suggest EVERYDAY)! *There are 54 billion bacterial cells on a single cubic centimeter of the average kitchen sponge. They are breeding grounds for all types of germs and bacteria. And cleaning your sponge only makes things worse? Alternative? Try a ‘dish brush’ that can be more easily disinfected. https://food52.com/blog/20221-you-won-t-believe-how-often-you-should-be-replacing-your-kitchen-sponge

Wacky Headline of the Day

‘California bees can legally be fish, court ruled’

Yes? A court has ruled bees can legally be considered fish in certain cases and therefore, must have the same protections. CNN

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools: High school graduation time! About 4,000 seniors will receive diplomas from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools during 14 commencement ceremonies spread over four days beginning this Thursday. BTW: With the uptick in COVID transmission, masking is encouraged!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/graduations-resume-thursday-amid-high-covid-levels-masks-will-help-the-experts-say/article

Stay-cation, Day-cation, Vacation…

What does ‘vacation’ mean to you and your family?

Summer vacation? In a recent poll, about 61% of respondents said that rising gas prices will be a major factor in their vacation plans this year.

Vacation thoughts from Ashley Logsdon (a Family Life Coach) who suggests…

“Vacation? It seems overwhelming and maybe impossible.

Vacation isn’t just about how long you can go or how extravagant you can afford. It is really about the mindset of rejuvenation: how are you going to rest, recharge and re-connect with the ones you love! Plus, our vacations don’t have to break the bank.

https://www.mamasaysnamaste.com/how-to-travel-when-you-cant-afford-to/

(Nerd Wallet) ‘How to Save on a Beach Vacation’

Check out less popular, less expensive beach destinations

Travel during off-peak seasons

Avoid beachfront properties

Bring your own beach chairs, umbrellas and toys

Pack your beach snacks

Share the costs

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/travel/how-to-save-on-a-beach-vacation

Clark Howard suggests to “let the Destination pick You?

Consumer advocate Clark Howard has used a trip-planning strategy that has allowed him to visit 49 states and almost every corner of the globe without spending a lot of money. His secret is surprisingly simple.

Clark says “My #1 rule of travel is buy the deal first and then figure out why you want to go there.” Check out Clark Howard’s Best Travel Tips on the News Blog. https://clark.com/travel/how-to-plan-trip

Day-cation option: Factory Tours

These behind-the-scenes tours show kids how their favorite objects are made; they may even get a lesson in industrial design, engineering and manufacturing. Plus, if you tour a creamery, ice-cream factory or sweet shop, you might get a tasty sample at the end!

*Check out these family friendly links for ‘factory tours’ near you (or your destination).

https://www.factorytoursusa.com/state/north-carolina/

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/north-carolina/four-factory-tours-nc/

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/g39753214/factory-tours/

Quote: Maya Angelou,

from her book ‘Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now’

“Every person needs to take one day away.

A day in which one consciously separates the past from the future.

Jobs, family, employers, and friends can exist one day without any one of us,

and if our egos permit us to confess, they could exist eternally in our absence.

Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted,

no solutions searched for.

Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us.”