Wednesday News, March 23, 2022

Severe weather in the Big Easy. A powerful tornado ripped through New Orleans overnight, causing widespread damage. One fatality. Thousands without power. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/march/tornado-rips-through-new-orleans-and-its-suburbs-killing-1

Severe Weather Safety: What to do if a tornado is spotted near you?

In a house with a basement

In an office building, school, hospital, nursing home or skyscraper

In a vehicle

In a mobile or manufactured home

In a mall, theater, big box store, theater or a church auditorium

Source: National Weather Service: https://www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado/safety.html#:~:text

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will return to the Senate today for a third day of questioning during confirmation hearings …

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/march/ketanji-brown-jackson-calls-abortion-settled-law-during-heated-day-2-of-confirmation-hearing

BA2? A subvariant of Omicron (called BA2) is on the rise in the US, but health experts don’t expect it to cause widespread severe illness and overrun hospitals as previous variants have. From the latest Covid cases in the UK, some of the symptoms associated with BA.2 include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sore throat and sneezing. Loss of smell was low on the list.

NOTE: Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University, answers your questions…

How worried should people be about the BA.2 variant? Will vaccines protect against it? What if someone contracted a previous variant — could they become reinfected? Is BA.2 milder than previous versions, and if so, should people try to get it? Could BA.2 cause another surge in the US, and is it time for restrictions to be put back into place?

Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/22/health/omicron-covid-variant-wellness/index.html?

POLL: Majority of Americans believe ‘nation’s moral compass pointed in the wrong direction’

In the “Faith in America Survey,” conducted by The Marist College Poll, found a stunning 72% of Americans believe “the nation’s moral compass is pointed in the wrong direction.” However, while a majority believe the U.S. is morally adrift, only 40% said they attend religious services at least once or twice a month, and even fewer (35%) said they believe the future of the country is in God’s hands.

Scripture states that, when people forsake “divine guidance, they run wild” (Proverbs 29:18, NLT). Now more than ever, that seems to be the case.

https://www.faithwire.com/2022/03/22/large-majority-of-americans-believe-countrys-moral-compass-is-pointed-in-wrong-direction-new-poll-finds/

March Madness continues…

NIT: Wake Forest (men) at Texas A&M TONIGHT (March 23) at 7pm (ESPN2)

GoDeacs.com

Men’s NCAA Tournament: Duke, Carolina and Miami in the Sweet 16…

THURS: Duke vs Texas Tech at 9:30pm (WFMY-2)

FRI: UNC vs UCLA at 9:30pm (WFMY-2)

Forsyth Creek Week

(Check out the News Blog for Wednesday’s events)

Learn more about the importance of our local waterways and the fun events

planned this week with Forsyth Creek Week at www.forsythcreekweek.org/ .

Forsyth Creek Week continues through this Sunday, March 27.

BTW: You can safely drop off your unwanted medications at the police departments

in Winston-Salem and Kernersville this week. (Pills only).

A Chicago-based toymaker has raised more than $145,000 for Ukrainian refugees by selling a Lego-style figurine of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Citizen Brick owner Joe Trupia said he had been watching the news about the war-torn country and was troubled by the suffering that Ukrainians have endured.

“I just felt that I had to act using what I had,” Trupia telling The Washington Post when asked about his idea. Funds raised from the sold out Zelenskyy figurine will provide essential medical supplies to refugees.

What can you do to make a positive difference in this world?

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/march/custom-lego-minifigure-of-zelenskyy-raises-over-145k-for-much-needed-aid-to-ukrainian-refugees

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Tuesday to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for abortions on private healthcare plans, making the procedure more accessible as more states tighten abortion laws. California lawmakers have also presented a bill that would pay for women to travel to California to get abortions if the procedure is banned in their home states.

https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/New-California-bill-would-create-a-fund-to-aid-17010371.php

President Biden pressing world leaders for harsher sanctions against Moscow during an emergency NATO summit today in Brussels.

*As explosions and gunfire continue to rock Ukraine’s capital, Youth With A Mission (YWAM) missionaries are refusing to leave despite the danger.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/march/god-called-me-here-ywam-missionaries-share-why-they-remain-in-ukraine-despite-the-danger

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.

Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries

every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

Breaking: Brian Houston, the pastor and founder of Hillsong Church in Australia has resigned following the church’s revelations that he behaved inappropriately with two women. “We would like to advise you that Pastor Brian Houston has resigned as Global Senior Pastor of Hillsong Church and the board has accepted his resignation,” said the church’s board in a statement on Tuesday.

https://www.businessinsider.com/hillsong-megachurch-founder-brian-houston-resigns-after-internal-probe-2022-3?fbclid=IwAR21Kppn0SgVk9zE_cEq6w98h67x5pnlU5wvwCdZbjvDF7OnTZfMgLrUeBQ

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx