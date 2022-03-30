Wednesday News, March 30, 2022

Happy National Doctors Day

Recognizing and honoring their unwavering dedication to delivering the best care to patients and communities. Let’s thank our physicians for the difference they continue to make, every day!

Mowing season already? Experts say that the first two weeks in April are the most popular time to dig the lawnmower out for the first grass cut of the year.

Tips: Wait for the grass to measure at least three inches tall for the ‘first’ mowing of the season. Also, when mowing your lawn for the first time, you should always follow the one third rule: Never cut more than a third of the blade of grass off in one go. Cutting more than this can stress the grass. https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/north-carolina/quick-easy-lawn-mowing-guide-first-time-homeowners-charlotte-nc/

Seasonal Allergy: TREE pollen in the HIGH range / GRASS pollen in the LOW range.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Crisis in Ukraine: UN: 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine.

World leaders are skeptical about Russia’s pledge to “drastically” scale back military operations in Ukraine following hours of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian diplomats in Istanbul yesterday. The two nations plan to resume talks today.

An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine since Russia launched its war.

UPDATE: The FDA and CDC have authorized a second Pfizer and Moderna Covid booster shot for adults 50 and older . The Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant is now the dominant strain in the US. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/march/us-opens-second-covid-boosters-to-50-and-up-others-at-risk

Guilford County Schools plans to re-start regular bus services this Monday, April 4 for several schools in the district. For weeks, many Guilford County high school students have boarded city buses to get to class. Due to that nationwide school bus driver shortage. *Students can still ride public transit for free by using their OneCard. https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/63267

JOBS: VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, has selected North Carolina for its first North American automotive and assembly battery manufacturing plant. The plant, to be built in Chatham County (20 minutes east of Asheboro), will create 7,500 jobs. The project is North Carolina’s first car manufacturing plant and it’s the largest economic development announcement in state history.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/vinfast-announces-new-battery-manufacturing-plant-creating-7500-jobs-at-megasite-in-chatham-co/

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Praying for the Creason family…

A crash Tuesday morning claiming the life of Ethan Creason, a senior at Glenn High School. Ethan was 17 years old. The single car accident happened on Hastings Road in southeastern Forsyth County. A crisis team and school counselors are on hand again this morning to assist students and staff. Ethan enjoyed playing sports and playing in the youth band at The Summit Church in Kernersville.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/accident-and-incident/kernersville-17-year-old-killed-in-crash-car-fire-in-southeastern-forsyth-near-davidson-county/article

Nine US-based ‘Hillsong affiliated churches’ have left the global organization over the past two weeks amid several high-profile scandals. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/march/hillsong-movement-shrinks-dramatically-in-us-as-phoenix-pastor-pulls-out-while-global-church-faces-scandals

Update: Christian author Randy Alcorn’s wife (Nanci) passed away on Monday after a long battle with colon cancer. In a Tweet, Alcorn expressing that “Nanci is with Jesus. So happy for her. Sad for us. Grieving is ahead, but these last years and especially this last month have given us a head start on the grieving process.”

https://www.faithwire.com/2022/03/29/nanci-is-with-jesus-christian-author-randy-alcorns-wife-has-died-after-battle-with-cancer/

Are you a Verizon customer? Have you been getting ‘what appears to be a spam text message sent from your own phone number?

As posted in a Verizon community forum, the text message reads

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by what appears to be a link made up of seemingly random characters.

*Reports say the link takes the user to a Russian TV website.

Note: Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number. “Our team is actively working to block these messages…”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/verizon-spam-text-messages-own-phone-numbers/507-

