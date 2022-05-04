Search
Your Family Station
Wednesday News, MAY 04, 2022

Wednesday News, MAY 04, 2022

May 04, 2022

Today is ‘MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU’ or Star Wars appreciation day

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/reviewed/2022/05/03/star-wars-day-2022-deals/9615345002/

 

Fuel Up with Krispy Kreme: $4.19 for that glazed dozen! 

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (national average) each Wednesday thru May 4.

Details at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump. / https://www.facebook.com/KrispyKreme

 

As we enter a new stage of the Post Covid era, companies are grappling with the reality that many people prefer working remotely — and may even quit their jobs if they’re not given enough flexibility. *BTW: A record number of workers quit their jobs in March.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/economy/job-openings-quits-march/index.html

 

Election 2022

One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th.

Times and days will vary by county and city.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022 

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting   /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

 

The Forsyth County Board of Elections currently needs over one hundred poll assistants to work during the May 17th Primary. The assistants will serve all day on Primary election day from 6:30am until 7:30pm. Poll assistants serve at the direction of the Chief Judge to fulfill whatever task needed. If you want to help, contact Karen at the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336.703.2804.

 

Sad news: James Madison University is cancelling the remainder of its (women’s) softball season after the death of student athlete Lauren Bernett on April 25th – was ruled a suicide. The 20 year old had recently been named “Player of the Week” by the Colonial Athletic Association.

NOTE: If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/sport/lauren-bernett-suicide-james-madison-university-softball-spt-intl/index.html

 

Strawberry Season:  Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

 ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

*Deals, discounts (and freebies) celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2022

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/05/02/teacher-appreciation-week-2022-freebies-deals/9612145002/

 

The LORD says…

‘Don’t brag about your wisdom or strength or wealth.

If you feel you must brag, then have enough sense

to brag about worshiping me, the LORD.

What I like best is showing kindness, justice, and mercy

to everyone on earth.’

Jeremiah 9:23-24 Contemporary English Version

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Community Events

May
5
Thu
7:00 am National Day of Prayer @ Town Hall (Kernersville)
National Day of Prayer @ Town Hall (Kernersville)
May 5 @ 7:00 am – 7:45 am
The event will include breakfast (provided by Chick-fil-A) and will be led by first responders, military personnal, government leaders and others! 336.996.3121 Presented by Fountain of Life Lutheran Church & Grace Presbyterian Church of Kernersville
7:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 5 @ 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Presented in part by Robinhood Road Family YMCA 336.765.5561
7:30 am Prayer Breakfast @ Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
May 5 @ 7:30 am – 8:30 am
336.777-6221
8:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ Atrium Health Ballpark (Kannapolis)
Prayer Breakfast @ Atrium Health Ballpark (Kannapolis)
May 5 @ 8:00 am – 9:00 am
Guest Speaker: Manny Ohonme – co-founder and president of Samaritan’s Feet International Tickets: $10.00 (per person – includes breakfast) http://www.rocabymca.org 704.216.9622
11:45 am Noon Hour of Prayer @ Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza (Greensboro)
Noon Hour of Prayer @ Phil G. McDonald Governmental Plaza (Greensboro)
May 5 @ 11:45 am – 1:00 pm
Music begins at 11:50am followed by focused prayer through the noon hour. Presented in-part by New Heart Community of Friends (Greensboro) 336.327.5646
WBFJ Your Family Station

