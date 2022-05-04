Wednesday News, MAY 04, 2022

Today is ‘MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU’ or Star Wars appreciation day

Fuel Up with Krispy Kreme: $4.19 for that glazed dozen!

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (national average) each Wednesday thru May 4.

As we enter a new stage of the Post Covid era, companies are grappling with the reality that many people prefer working remotely — and may even quit their jobs if they’re not given enough flexibility. *BTW: A record number of workers quit their jobs in March.

Election 2022

One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th.

Times and days will vary by county and city.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The Forsyth County Board of Elections currently needs over one hundred poll assistants to work during the May 17th Primary. The assistants will serve all day on Primary election day from 6:30am until 7:30pm. Poll assistants serve at the direction of the Chief Judge to fulfill whatever task needed. If you want to help, contact Karen at the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336.703.2804.

Sad news: James Madison University is cancelling the remainder of its (women’s) softball season after the death of student athlete Lauren Bernett on April 25th – was ruled a suicide. The 20 year old had recently been named “Player of the Week” by the Colonial Athletic Association.

NOTE: If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

Strawberry Season: Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

*Deals, discounts (and freebies) celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2022

The LORD says…

‘Don’t brag about your wisdom or strength or wealth.

If you feel you must brag, then have enough sense

to brag about worshiping me, the LORD.

What I like best is showing kindness, justice, and mercy

to everyone on earth.’

–Jeremiah 9:23-24 Contemporary English Version