Wednesday News, MAY 11, 2022

Record high gas prices continue. Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Update: Two homes in Rodanthe on the North Carolina Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean in a matter of hours on Tuesday due to beach erosion. Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the beach and the road near Ocean Drive is closed. Visitors are cautioned to stay away from the area.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/rodanthe-house-collapses-on-north-carolina-outer-banks/

Wanna save some money and extend your printer ink?

Change your font. Really. Consumer Reports did some testing.

And you can save 27% of your ink by using the font – ‘Times New Roman’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/how-to-save-on-printer-ink-change-your-font-really/

Making the ‘grade’…

The Triad’s three main hospitals (Novant, Baptist and Cone) have maintained their ‘grades’ based on an annual report from a national hospital watchdog that more closely reflects the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on patient safety and care. The reports from ‘Leapfrog’ are considered as a key healthcare provider measuring stick.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-wake-forest-baptist-maintain-patient-safety-grades-in-latest-report/

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru this Saturday, May 14th.

Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

Your home is your sanctuary. When you want downtime, alone time, or a break from the world, you spend time in your home. More specifically, your favorite ‘room’. That may be the living room, kitchen even the bedroom. But, messy rooms tend to be a distraction?

According to Sleepopolis, 62% of us feel more relaxed and sleep better in ‘neat and tidy’ bedrooms. When you get a good night’s sleep, you feel happier and less stressed the next day. You’re able to concentrate and focus better when you’re well-rested. So, straighten up, and ‘sleep right’! www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/clean-your-room-its-good-for-you/

Area College Graduations…

UPDATE: Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC)

Graduation has been moved up one day earlier to this Thursday (May 12) due to forecasted RAIN at the end of the week. Ceremony times: 10am + 2pm. https://www.davidsondavie.edu/graduation/

WSSU: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:45am. The in-person graduation ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45am and expected to last no more than two hours.

Wake Forest University

Monday morning (May 16) at 9am til noon on Hearn Plaza.