Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, MAY 11, 2022

Wednesday News, MAY 11, 2022

Verne HillMay 11, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News, MAY 11, 2022

Like

Record high gas prices continue. Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

Update: Two homes in Rodanthe on the North Carolina Outer Banks collapsed into the ocean in a matter of hours on Tuesday due to beach erosion. Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the beach and the road near Ocean Drive is closed. Visitors are cautioned to stay away from the area.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/rodanthe-house-collapses-on-north-carolina-outer-banks/

 

Wanna save some money and extend your printer ink?

Change your font. Really. Consumer Reports did some testing.

And you can save 27% of your ink by using the font – ‘Times New Roman’.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/how-to-save-on-printer-ink-change-your-font-really/

 

Making the ‘grade’…

The Triad’s three main hospitals (Novant, Baptist and Cone) have maintained their ‘grades’ based on an annual report from a national hospital watchdog that more closely reflects the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on patient safety and care. The reports from ‘Leapfrog’ are considered as a key healthcare provider measuring stick.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-wake-forest-baptist-maintain-patient-safety-grades-in-latest-report/

 

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru this Saturday, May 14th.

                            Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, May 17, 2022 

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting   /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

 

Your home is your sanctuary. When you want downtime, alone time, or a break from the world, you spend time in your home. More specifically, your favorite ‘room’. That may be the living room, kitchen even the bedroom. But, messy rooms tend to be a distraction?

According to Sleepopolis, 62% of us feel more relaxed and sleep better in ‘neat and tidy’ bedrooms. When you get a good night’s sleep, you feel happier and less stressed the next day. You’re able to concentrate and focus better when you’re well-rested. So, straighten up, and ‘sleep right’!  www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/clean-your-room-its-good-for-you/

 

Area College Graduations…

UPDATE: Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC)

Graduation has been moved up one day earlier to this Thursday (May 12)  due to forecasted RAIN at the end of the week. Ceremony times: 10am + 2pm.   https://www.davidsondavie.edu/graduation/

 

WSSU: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:45am.  The in-person graduation ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45am and expected to last no more than two hours.

 

Wake Forest University

   Monday morning (May 16) at 9am til noon on Hearn Plaza.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik

Verne HillMay 12, 2022

Know the signs of stroke…

Verne HillMay 12, 2022

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMay 11, 2022

Community Events

May
13
Fri
9:00 am Footbridge (Par 3) Golf Tournament @ Tanglewood Par 3 Course (Clemmons)
Footbridge (Par 3) Golf Tournament @ Tanglewood Par 3 Course (Clemmons)
May 13 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
NO ENTRY FEE – DONATIONS ACCEPTED (lunch provided) To register: 336.774.3001  /  angie@happygumshop.com The golf tournament is in honor of Dr. John Pruitt, who passed away last year, and to raise awareness and funds for Footbridge[...]
10:00 am Greek Festival 2022 @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival 2022 @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: May 13-14 (10-10) May 15  (11-8)
May
14
Sat
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Fun Run
ROCC 5k & Fun Run
May 14 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Registration: $30.00 (per person before 5/12)  /  $35.00 (per person after 5/12) https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1229541 Proceeds: City Lights Ministry (WS) Free childcare provided WBFJ will be ON LOCATION playing music 336.766.0033  
9:00 am “Better Together” Women’s Gather... @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
“Better Together” Women’s Gather... @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
May 14 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Jen Wilkin, Jackie Hill Perry, Jenny Rothschild & Kelly Minter Tickets: $10.00 (per person – includes lunch) http://www.calvarynow.com/women 336.714.5424  
9:00 am Craft Fair @ First Pentecostal Holiness Church (Lexington)
Craft Fair @ First Pentecostal Holiness Church (Lexington)
May 14 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Vendors, Food Trucks, Live Music, Silent Auction, Bounce House & more! Proceeds: Church Playground Fund (336) 365-1777
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes