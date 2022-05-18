Wednesday News, MAY 18, 2022

Search
Above normal temperatures through the weekend

AAA: RECORD high for a gallon of regular unleaded overnight (nationwide) = $4.57

 

Mid-Terms: Primary Election Results from Tuesday (May 17) Click on link and search by county:  https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=05/17/2022&county_id=34&office=ALL&contest=0

 

(Phoner) Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent!

Consumer Reports testing more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

 

US households are now able to order an additional 8 FREE at-home Covid-tests at COVIDTests.gov. SITE: https://www.covid.gov/tests

NOTE: More than one million people have now died of Covid-19 in the US since the pandemic’s start, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Experts believe the true toll of the disease is even higher. About three-quarters of all Covid-19 deaths have been among senior citizens, according to CDC data.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/17/health/us-reports-1-million-covid-deaths/index.html

 

Local BBQ Icon passes.  Bob Burleson, the owner of Kepley’s Barbecue in High Point, passed away on Monday, May 16. He was 90 years young. Born in Stanly County during the Great Depression, he moved to High Point in 1948, where he got a job at Kepley’s Barbecue working ‘curb service’. In the early ‘60s Bob bought ‘Kepley’s BBQ’ and the rest is history.

NOTE: A ‘Celebration of Life’ service for Burleson will be held this Saturday (May 21) at 1:30pm at Farlow Auditorium on the campus of Wesleyan Christian Academy.

A private burial to follow…

https://www.rhinotimes.com/news/high-point-barbecue-icon-bob-burleson-passes-away-at-90/

 

Unidentified?  Pentagon officials testified before Congress yesterday on UFOs.

Lawmakers in both parties say UFOs are a national security concern, but there’s no sign of extraterrestrials, during the first UFO hearing in 50 years. CNN

 

Eating during the day instead of at night could be the key to a longer life.

Researchers with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center say it’s not just what you consume, but when. The findings appear in the journal Science.

Findings show cutting down on fatty and sugary foods and having meals at the right time increased the longevity of mice by 35%. https://www.studyfinds.org/eating-day-time-add-years-to-life/

 

RECALL: Bags of ‘Gummies’ sold under Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers ‘brand names’ could contain tiny metal fragments. *Importantly, none of the recalled items are traditional Skittles, Starbursts, or Life Savers candies. Instead, they are specific packages of the “Gummies” variety of these products. Details on the News Blog…

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mars-wrigley-confectionery-us-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-specific-varieties-skittlesr-gummies#recall-photos

 

 

