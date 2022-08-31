Wednesday News, SEPT 14, 2022

Update: The new family film “LIFEMARK” has exceeded expectations at the box office and is expanding into a second weekend (Sept 17+18)! From executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers—creators of WAR ROOM and FIREPROOF—comes ‘LIFEMARK’, a new film based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and love. https://lifemarkmovie.com/

A ‘clear bag policy’ will soon be implemented at athletic events at Guilford County Schools. Purses, backpacks and other traditional bags will not be allowed at sporting events beginning next Friday, September 23. “Acceptable bags must be made of clear plastic or vinyl, including gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bags…”

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-schools-clear-bag-policy-athletic-events/83

‘Replacements Limited’ is bringing back their massive yard sale.

This year’s yard sale will run Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7am to 6pm in McLeansville.

It’s important to note, that only cash will be accepted out in the parking lot, however, you can pay for admission fees and boxes inside via credit card.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/replacements-ltd-bringing-back-annual-yard-sale-deals-sales-bargain-shopping/83

Cineworld Group – the owner of Regal Cinemas and the world’s second largest movie theater chain – has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The British company owns more than 500 movie theaters across the US. Like many theaters, Cineworld has struggled during the pandemic.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/cineworld-world-s-second-largest-movie-theater-chain-files-bankruptcy/41106640

TONIGHT / Tickets still available…

Former President George W. Bush will be in Winston-Salem later this evening.

Bush (our 43rd president) will share the stage with Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author part of Wake Forest University’s ‘Face to Face Speaker Forum’.

NOTE: The doors at the Joel Coliseum open at 5:30 pm. All patrons must be seated by 6:30 pm. The event begins at 7pm. Expect heightened security…

Ticket info: https://godeacs.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FACE&linkID=

‘BACK TO CHURCH SUNDAY’ is THIS Sunday, September 18th.

Join WBFJ (Dennis + Verne) and the folks at GRACE LIFE CHURCH in Greensboro.

Worship (church service) begins at 10:30am. Followed by food and fellowship “outside on the lawn” til 2pm. Enjoy free food, WBFJ music, games, bounce houses, and more.

*GRACE LIFE CHURCH is located at 2317 Stanley Road, off Wendover in Greensboro.

‘Career Connections’: Today’s industry focus will be Education (Sept 14)

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting a series of FREE events called

‘Career Connections’. Career areas highlighted over the next several Wednesday afternoons (4pm – 6pm)…

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event.

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

TODAY…’Education’ (Sept 14)

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

Most everything costs more today.

Grocery store prices are still well above last year’s levels, according to NewsNation’s Inflation Index. Agriculture experts are tracking the impact of high prices on consumer demand, and about three-quarters of all shoppers have already changed their habits.

A new threat that could push consumer prices even higher is a potential rail strike. That and overall inflation will likely have an impact on holiday dinners in the months ahead.

“For instance, instead of buying a ribeye steak, they’re buying a sirloin, or maybe instead of buying a pork chop, they’re buying a ham.”

-Glynn Tonsor, an agriculture economist at Kansas State University

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/shoppers-learn-to-cope-with-fluctuating-food-prices/

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake reported near the South Carolina-Georgia state line on Tuesday about 20 miles from the town of Anderson (Clemson), according to the US Geological Survey. https://www.wxii12.com/article/clemson-earthquake-south-carolina-usgs/41191387

Thomasville’s annual Everybody’s Day happening on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Location: Main and Salem streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BTW: Everybody’s Night will take place from 5:30- 9:30pm on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Thomasville Tourism Commission hosts the pre-party in downtown Thomasville.

You can now edit and unsend messages on your iPhone.

For up to 15 minutes after sending a text, users can edit their messages up to five times. However, a record of the edits will be made available to the person on the receiving end.

And for the first two minutes of a sent message’s life, it can be recalled as if it had never been sent in the first place.

Like all things, there is a catch. For the feature to work, the other person must have an updated iPhone released in 2017 or later.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/edit-and-unsend-messages-on-your-iphone/507

A special evening with Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa…

“A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling (our WBFJ Ministry of the Month). Date: Friday evening (Sept 23) at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Mandisa will be sharing more about mental health and her success with Christian counseling. Her latest music and book are titled “Out of the Dark – My Journey Through the Shadows To Find God’s Joy’. Ticket info: https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/

+15,000 children and teens literally live on the streets in Kampala, Uganda.

The average age of a person in Uganda = 16 years old.

God is working in Uganda…

Earlier this summer, 200 disposable cameras were given to select children in Kampala, Uganda – to capture a ‘snapshot’ of their daily lives. Over 2,000 photos were taken by these kids and teens. Many of these images will be on display this Monday evening…

‘Through Our Eyes’ event benefitting Benjamin House Ministries in Uganda

at Legacy Stables in Wallburg this Monday evening, September 19th .

Tickets and details at www.benjaminhouse.net