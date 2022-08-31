Wednesday News, SEPT 21, 2022   

The Fall equinox arrives Thursday (Sept 22) at 9:04pm in the Northern Hemisphere.

Today is…

World Alzheimer’s Day

International Day of Peace

Miniature Golf Day

World Gratitude Day

9 days til the start of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

“Pickle Pizza”? That’s right. “Pickle Pizza” will be one of the new food offerings at the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

Pickle Pizza is a featured item crafted by midway concessioners Doug and Lori Dills … and yes “Dills” is really their last name! The pie is made with hand tossed dough, a special dill flavored dressing sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and dill seasoning. Layered on top are thin slices of bright green pickles.

Other offerings include: Funnel Cakes, Deep Fried Oreos, a Foot-Long Corn Dog, Frosted Flakes Chicken and yes ‘Pickle Pizza’. Would you try it??

*The Carolina Classic Fair begins next Friday (Sept 30) through October 9.

https://www.yesweekly.com/foodanddrink/pickle-pizza-a-big-dill-at-the-carolina-classic-fair/article_389dbab2-3822-11ed-bce4-07abc4e9e1c9.html

See You at the Pole 2022

Student-initiated, student-led prayer gathering happening next Wednesday (Sept 28).

Learn more at syatp.com. *Global Week of Student Prayer: Sept 25-Oct 1, 2022.

BTW: SYATP started in the 1990s with just 10 students!

Theme verse this year…

“Never give up. Eagerly follow the Holy Spirit and serve the Lord”

Romans 12:11-12 Contemporary English Version

Forsyth county: Senior Services has been awarded a $1 million dollar grant to help fund their ‘Memory Connections’, an Alzheimer’s Initiative Project.

The project has a goal of enhancing Alzheimer’s / dementia education, prevention and care throughout our community, specifically targeting people with dementia who live alone, plus increased support for family caregivers. https://www.seniorservicesinc.org

Did you know: Summer’s heat is tougher on car batteries than winter’s chill.

The damage done during the hot summertime can weaken your vehicle’s battery causing it to ‘fail’ during the winter months. *Most batteries last between 3 to 5 years.

www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-batteries/how-hot-weather-affects-your-car-battery-what-to-do-about-it-a4527456418/

AAA: Not sure if you need a new battery? Pay attention to these signs:

Slow cranking engine at start up

Clicking or buzzing sound when you turn on the ignition

Dim headlights, especially when your car is idling

Corrosion, cracks, or bulges of your battery

ALERT: The FDA is warning about a rise in teens and youngsters trying ‘dangerous’ social media challenges. One recent challenge encouraged people to cook chicken in NyQuil and similar over-the-counter cough and cold medicines. ER visits are up. And attempting these challenges could be deadly.

https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/recipe-danger-social-media-challenges-involving-medicines

Update: Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 4 storm with winds as high as 130 mph. Residents in Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic now face a prolonged recovery process, after devastating flooding and winds damaged critical water and power infrastructures. Source: National Hurricane Center

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/20/weather/hurricane-fiona-puerto-rico-dominican-republic-tuesday/index.html

Learn more about registering to vote in North Carolina through the NC State Board of Elections website… https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates (again) today.

20 quadrillion? That’s how many ants there are on the planet…at any given time. Or that’s 20,000 trillion? Still a lot of ants!!!!!! CNN

Career Connections: This Wednesday’s focus will be Hospitality + Retail (Sept 21)

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting a series of FREE events called ‘Career Connections’.

Career areas highlighted over the next several Wednesday afternoons

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons from 4pm – 6pm. Free event.

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01Pickle Pizza???

Mayberry Days in downtown Mount Airy – through this Sunday (Sept 25)

Celebrating ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html

Join WBFJ this Saturday (Sept 24) for the inaugural Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in at LinCrest Farms in Yadkinville. General Admission is FREE!

Enjoy food, drinks, door prizes, vendors. And music from WBFJ!

Proceeds supporting the Talon Foundation ‘Eagles Wing Ministry’.