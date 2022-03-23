Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillMar 23, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

(Names withheld by request from influential family member)

 

SWEET!

 

J#1 decides she and J-2 are consuming too much sugar in their coffee. J-1 is much smarter than #2, a habitual triple scooper so she decides to keep the bag size of that wonderful molasses cane sugar the same but reduce the spoon size.

 

The spoon– not tablespoon, not tea spoon, but a BABY spoon slides into the small corner opening in the bag. Rules are: sugar stays stored in the bag, spoon stores in the bag, wash hands before handling the spoon, limit 2 baby spoonfuls per cup, no pouring!

 

Number 2 doesn’t see well without his glasses plus the J’s kitchen is a bit dark at DAWN (haha). Anyway, J-2 complains his coffee is bitter as sin. J-1 investigates and determines it’s not the java, but number 2 mostly likely used the portion spoon up-side-down leaving the brew mostly bitter–little sweet at best.

 

The good news is the problem got fixed  fast with a simple sign from the head J, “Remember Sugar, hold your spoon to the light to make sure it’s SMILEY-side-up and frowny-side-down. New limit of 3 scoops.”

 

That’s pretty much the story. Just a slice of life from my friends the “J’s”. No sermon per se.

 

Have a Blessed  3 scoop day!

Papa John and all the girls at Hills-ville, North

 

P.S. I hear the new J family favorite scripture is… “Your scoop is empty because you ask not. You ask and receive not because your scoop is up-side-down!”  Hold your scoop up to the light to make sure….Smiley side up, of course!

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Randy Wooden: ‘Don’t make these mistakes!’

Verne HillMar 23, 2022

Wednesday News, March 23, 2022

Verne HillMar 23, 2022

Forsyth Creek Week 2022

Verne HillMar 21, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes