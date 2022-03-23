Wednesday Word

(Names withheld by request from influential family member)

SWEET!

J#1 decides she and J-2 are consuming too much sugar in their coffee. J-1 is much smarter than #2, a habitual triple scooper so she decides to keep the bag size of that wonderful molasses cane sugar the same but reduce the spoon size.

The spoon– not tablespoon, not tea spoon, but a BABY spoon slides into the small corner opening in the bag. Rules are: sugar stays stored in the bag, spoon stores in the bag, wash hands before handling the spoon, limit 2 baby spoonfuls per cup, no pouring!

Number 2 doesn’t see well without his glasses plus the J’s kitchen is a bit dark at DAWN (haha). Anyway, J-2 complains his coffee is bitter as sin. J-1 investigates and determines it’s not the java, but number 2 mostly likely used the portion spoon up-side-down leaving the brew mostly bitter–little sweet at best.

The good news is the problem got fixed fast with a simple sign from the head J, “Remember Sugar, hold your spoon to the light to make sure it’s SMILEY-side-up and frowny-side-down. New limit of 3 scoops.”

That’s pretty much the story. Just a slice of life from my friends the “J’s”. No sermon per se.

Have a Blessed 3 scoop day!

Papa John and all the girls at Hills-ville, North

P.S. I hear the new J family favorite scripture is… “Your scoop is empty because you ask not. You ask and receive not because your scoop is up-side-down!” Hold your scoop up to the light to make sure….Smiley side up, of course!