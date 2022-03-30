Wednesday Word

It Is Well…

I recently attended the funeral of a loved one and during the service the pastor shared a story about a businessman that suffered a financial disaster in the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. At the time, he and his wife were still grieving the death of their son shortly before the fire and he realized that he and his family (including his four daughters) needed to get away for a vacation. His wife and their daughters went ahead to England (by sea) as he planned to follow shortly.

During their trip across the Atlantic Ocean, their ship was struck and within a few minutes, 226 lives were lost at sea; including the four daughters; his wife was the lone survivor. After arriving onshore, the wife contacted her husband about the very tragic news. Immediately upon hearing this, the husband booked the next voyage to go and comfort his wife. As the ship was crossing the Atlantic, the captain pointed out the place where the previous ship had gone down.

That night Horatio Spafford penned these words – “When sorrows like a sea billows roll, it is well, it is well with my soul.” So the next time you are listening to WBFJ and a version of the song “It Is Well,” comes on, take time to reflect on the history of this great hymn and how much Horatio and his wife were grieving as God gave him this song. And now you know the rest of the story…

We rejoice in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance, character and hope.

Romans 5:2-4

– KURT