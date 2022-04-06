Wednesday Word

Search
“O Lord, make this Lenten season different from the other ones. Let me find you again. Amen.”

Henri Nouwen

 

    About 2 years ago, we started a short feature called “Your Afternoon Pick-Me-Up.”  It airs every weekday afternoon between 3:45 and 4pm.  The idea was to give you a quote or scripture verse to give you a positive “boost”, if you will, for the rest of your day.

As things sometimes get with me, it’s gotten a little deeper at times. My experience has been that “deep” can be positive as well…it just takes a little longer to sink in. At least that’s how God does it with me.

We also maintain a focus at certain times of the year.  Since Ash Wednesday, with few exceptions, our focus has been on this Lenten season.  Early on in Lent I found this quote from Henri Nouwen.  At first, I didn’t know if you (or me, for that matter) would hear this as positive or negative. If we need to find God again does that mean we’ve lost Him?  For me, it became a statement of truth and transparency.

Without getting into too much detail, the last few months have been a challenge. A lot of “Life stuff” going on – Health, family, finances, relationships, you name it. Perhaps just like your last few months.  On more than one occasion I’ve found myself journaling, praying, even crying out to God: “Where are You?” The same place I’ve always been, right here, I’ve imagined Him saying.

So, this Lenten season I’ve been on a quest…to find God again.  Some days have been dark, some have been full of His Light.  It’s a choice, you know.  Are we going to let His light shine on our days or allow the enemy’s evil and darkness to take over?  Regardless of our circumstances we have a choice.  Just remember this:  Jesus died for US, for YOU and ME. Then he rose again.  If we live our lives based on that truth, we are Eternal. The Hope found in Him changes everything, doesn’t it?

Do you need to find God again? Then my prayer for you is that you find Him like never before this Lenten season!

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

 

 

