Wednesday Word

A Martyr’s Death

Did you know that many of the apostles and disciples of Christ died a martyr’s death? Here is the account

of the intense persecution and cold cruelty endured by the each of these Godly men, all for their faith in Christ…

Matthew – Killed by a sword wound in Ethiopia.

Mark – Dragged by horses through the streets in Egypt until he was dead.

Luke – Hanged in Greece as a result of his tremendous preaching to the lost.

Peter – Crucified upside down on an X-shaped cross in Vatican City

James – Thrown over a hundred feet cliff, however he survived the fall. When his haters discovered that he survived the fall, they beat him to death.

James the Son of Zebedee – Beheaded in Jerusalem.

Bartholomew – Martyred by being flayed to death by a whip.

Andrew – Crucified on an X-shaped cross in Greece.

Thomas – Stabbed to death with a spear in India.

Jude – Killed with arrows.

Matthias – The apostle chosen to replace the traitor Judas Iscariot, was stoned and then beheaded.

Paul – After enduring a lengthy imprisonment, which allowed him to write many epistles to the churches, he was beheaded in Rome.

John – Faced martyrdom when he was boiled in huge Basin of boiling oil during a wave of persecution in Rome. However, he was miraculously delivered From death. He was then sentenced to Island of Patmos where he wrote the prophetic Book of Revelation. John was later freed and eventually died as an old man, the only apostle to die peacefully.

During this Easter season, let this serve as a reminder to all of us that our sufferings here on earth are indeed minor compared

to the abuse and torquer these Godly men went through to their deaths, all for the sake of Christ!

I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me;

and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God,

who loved me and gave Himself for me.

Galatians 2:20 (NKJV)

Kurt