Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerApr 20, 2022

So, the composite odometer readings of the not-so-late model vehicles in the Decker fleet topped a million miles in recent days.  Each mile tells its own story, revealing a road traveled and a journey completed.

 

WBFJ is approaching another mile marker soon.  Somewhere between years 27 and 28 comes a bend in the curve known as Sharathon.  As many times as we have traveled this road, there’s always an element of excitement when the destination comes into sight.  There’s the joy of connecting with friends and family, hearing the stories of God’s goodness and feasting on the bounty of His provision.

 

Is the trip worth the effort?  Is the payoff sufficient for the time invested?  Definitely!    The story of WBFJ wouldn’t be complete without the family of listeners, volunteers, supporters and prayer warriors.  Our stories intersect one another at many junctions – giving ample perspective to this thing called life.  The intent is to make the most of the mileage, so that every leg of the trip is considered worthwhile.

 

So, in that we thank you. Thank you for joining us on the journey.  Thank you for inviting us to tag along on yours.  It’s been an exciting ride and there’s so much left to experience.  We travel the next mile just like the next step – following and trusting the One who established the path.

 

But the path of the just is like the shining sun, That shines ever brighter unto the perfect day.   Proverbs 4:18

 

  • Wally
Wally Decker

