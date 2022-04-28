Wednesday Word

Search
Hello, WBFJ friends! Hope you are enjoying a wonderful springtime! If you’re like me, enjoying the beauty of the flowers and the green grass can sometimes be a bit overshadowed by the congestion of seasonal allergies. For me, taking some allergy med proactively is the best way to ensure that I am able to enjoy all the blessings of spring. I think our hearts & mind need that same proactive care. Without it, our lives become congested with daily troubles and stress that we were not intended to suffer alone. That’s why I believe the music & ministry of WBFJ are so important. Being able to spend our days listening to meaningful lyrics that inspire us and laughing along with WBFJ on-air staff is wonderful “medicine” that keeps an unappreciative boss, irritable colleagues, family issues and other irritants from congesting our day and stealing our joy. I hope that you will pray about how God can use you to support WBFJ financially during these days of Sharathon! Your support allows WBFJ to be that “breath of fresh air” that so many people need…

