Wednesday Word

We just got through one of the most important weeks here at WBFJ, Sharathon 2022. In case you missed it, we raised $339,072, 85% of our goal of $400,000! If you want to be a part it’s not too late, https://wbfj.fm/support-wbfj/ We learned long ago that God remains faithful no matter what the numbers say!!! It’s then that we have to truly walk in faith!!!!! Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. (Hebrews 11:1) We rest in Him to provide all that we have need of!!!

We give thanks that His provision has come from so many of our WBFJ family members already!!!! Thank you for making Sharathon 2022 a huge success!!! Thank you for giving financially!!!!! Thank you, volunteer family for serving alongside of us, answering phones taking those Faith Promises. Thank you for the prayers, the laughter and the encouragement!!! We are thankful for those that came alongside to provide food throughout Sharathon!!!!! We first want to express our thankfulness to Jean Watson. Thank you for the delicious meals and all the love that went into every morsel!!!!!!!! You are the best!!!!! Thank you, also to Lowes Foods (Robinhood Road). Chick-fil-A (Clemmons & Thruway), Salem Kitchen, Nathan Sikes and Vernon Produce!

Thank you just doesn’t seem be enough!!!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank You! We absolutely could not do any of what God has called WBFJ to do without each of YOU!!!!!!!! I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now. (Philippians 1:3-5, NIV)

I can’t let the opportunity go by without thanking another group of people, our mothers!!!! Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8th!!!!! Thank you to each mama, mother, mom, and mommy out there!!!! We would not be here without you!!!!!! May our God bless you abundantly more than we can think or ask!!! Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.’ Proverbs 31:28–29

I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life. Abe Lincoln

Be sure and tune in on Friday morning as we celebrate Mama!!

Thank you for being part of our WBFJ family!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

bonnie