Wednesday Word

Fill me up, Lord

Sometimes while mindlessly scrolling through Facebook, I land on something of substance. Some wisdom from the web, if you will.

How about this from Zoey C…

“God found Gideon in a hole.

He found Joseph in prison.

God has a curious habit of showing up in the midst of trouble,

Not the absence of trouble.

Where the world sees failure,

God sees a plan and purpose. A future…

Next time you feel unqualified to be used by the Creator,

Remember this…

God tends to recruit from the pit not the pedestal.”

When we are at our weakest, God is always at his strongest. (2 Corinthians 12:9-11)

CCM artist Andrew Ripp’s latest offering ‘Fill My Cup” reveals that walking in the flesh can get us distracted from our ‘purpose’ –

“Been walkin’ to a city I cannot see.

Been walkin’ over lies standin’ in my way.”

Then God meets us in our abandon…

“Fill my plans up with purpose.

Fill my rooms up with healing.

Lord, I need You (To fill my cup)

Fill my days up with meaning

Fill my future with vision

Goodness, grace, and provision.

Lord, I need You (To fill my cup).”

“May the God of hope fill you

with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope

by the power of the Holy Spirit.” –Romans 13:15 NIV

Verne