Wednesday Word

May 11, 2022

Fill me up, Lord 

 

Sometimes while mindlessly scrolling through Facebook, I land on something of substance. Some wisdom from the web, if you will.

How about this from Zoey C…

 

“God found Gideon in a hole. 

He found Joseph in prison. 

 

God has a curious habit of showing up in the midst of trouble, 

Not the absence of trouble. 

 

Where the world sees failure, 

God sees a plan and purpose.  A future… 

 

Next time you feel unqualified to be used by the Creator, 

Remember this… 

God tends to recruit from the pit not the pedestal.” 

 

When we are at our weakest, God is always at his strongest. (2 Corinthians 12:9-11)

 

CCM artist Andrew Ripp’s latest offering ‘Fill My Cup” reveals that walking in the flesh can get us distracted from our ‘purpose’ –

 

Been walkin’ to a city I cannot see. 

Been walkin’ over lies standin’ in my way.” 

 

Then God meets us in our abandon…

 

“Fill my plans up with purpose.
Fill my rooms up with healing.
Lord, I need You (To fill my cup)
Fill my days up with meaning
Fill my future with vision
Goodness, grace, and provision.
Lord, I need You (To fill my cup).” 

 

“May the God of hope fill you

with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope

by the power of the Holy Spirit.”  –Romans 13:15 NIV

  

Verne 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
