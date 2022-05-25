Wednesday Word

I love dogs. I like most animals. I detest rodents! I have two storage barns and I despise cleaning up after pack rats. They don’t know the difference between newspaper, bedding, and toilet paper.

Several years ago, before Baby and Haylee Grace came to live with us, I was down in my older barn cleaning out when I was startled by a big burley rodent. She was startled also as she started moving about with 3 small babies attached. I just wasn’t ready for that.

My heart sunk. In an instant I no longer saw a pest. I saw a mom. My heart went out to her. I just closed the door and let her be and care for her new family. I felt like a heel. For a split second I felt like building her a mouse barn.

As I processed this encounter, I thought, “This is still a rodent. Some day she will hit the trap, and she will be gone. And because of my inaction, there will be 3 more to deal with and then 10…”

I am not sure what the take-away is here. I haven’t really changed. I still want all pests gone from my barns. But for a minute, I did see things from Mama Mouse’s perspective and my heart did go out to her.

Papa John

PS: I guess animals do animal things and people do their people things and occasionally both do the same things. So, I must confess, I do feel a little hypocritical calling any animal a “pack rat” considering the magnitude of “stuff” I have squirreled away for a rainy day…or a Noah flood!