John HillMay 25, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

I love dogs. I like most animals. I detest rodents! I have two storage barns and I despise cleaning up after pack rats. They don’t know the difference between newspaper, bedding, and toilet paper.

 

Several years ago, before Baby and Haylee Grace came to live with us, I was down in my older barn cleaning out when I was startled by a big burley rodent. She was startled also as she started moving about with 3 small babies attached. I just wasn’t ready for that.

 

My heart sunk. In an instant I no longer saw a pest. I saw a mom. My heart went out to her. I just closed the door and let her be and care for her new family. I felt like a heel. For a split second I felt like building her a mouse barn.

 

As I processed this encounter, I thought, “This is still a rodent. Some day she will hit the trap, and she will be gone. And because of my inaction, there will be 3 more to deal with and then 10…”

 

I am not sure what the take-away is here. I haven’t really changed. I still want all pests gone from my barns. But for a minute,  I did see things from Mama Mouse’s perspective and my heart did go out to her.

 

Papa John

 

PS: I guess animals do animal things and people do their people things and occasionally both do the same things. So, I must confess, I do feel a little hypocritical calling any animal a “pack rat” considering the magnitude of “stuff” I have squirreled away for a rainy day…or a Noah flood!

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
