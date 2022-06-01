Wednesday Word

Sweet Encouragement

“Don’t get tired of helping others. You will be rewarded when the time is right, if you don’t give up.

We should help people whenever we can, especially if they are followers of the Lord.”

Galatians 6:9-10 Contemporary English Version

Ever had a month of Mondays?

A long, busy, exhausting period of time that just seems to go on forever.

Coming out of a pandemic with nothing going on – to being over committed…

is well, crazy!

My wife and I recently got home with the sun going down after starting the day before the sun came up.

A long, tiring day. On top of that, we ended our day with the news of a close family member (struggling with cancer) was going into Hospice care. That kinda update is never easy to grasp, even though we knew it was inevitable.

Still draining and emotional news.

Just as we were pulling left-overs from the frig, a car pulls into the driveway.

Unexpected.

I go to the door, as our sweet neighbor (Bonnie) makes her way to the door toting slices of warm pound cake and fresh strawberries!

Delivered with a generous smile.

Bonnie said that she knew that we had been busy and needed something sweet!

A God moment for sure! Sweet encouragement, indeed.

Verne

“The person who welcomes you welcomes me. (Jesus saying to his disciples) I can guarantee this truth: Whoever gives any of my humble followers a cup of cold water because that person is my disciple will certainly never lose his reward.”

Matthew 10:40-42 God’s Word