Wednesday Word

Revelation 22:5…

And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.

As a child I used to be amazed at how long the “longest day” of the year was every June 21st (or so). To me that super-long 15+ hour day seemed almost never ending. It was always so cool to get to stay out so “late”, but it didn’t seem “late.”

In Alaska and other areas where the Summer Sun brings a period of 24 hours of daylight they have to train themselves to pay closer attention to the clock, because otherwise they just might “forget” to sleep.

When that Eternal Day of our LORD finally comes we’ll be able to just throw all of our clocks and watches away! No more “time” as we currently know, and absolutely No more night… as in, No more darkness… No more sickness… No more sin… Period!

No wonder the song writer says… “What a Day… GLORIOUS DAY… That Will Be!”