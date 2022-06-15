Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

NuJun 15, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Just in case you haven’t heard, this will be my last Wednesday Word.  As of tomorrow, I will be retiring from WBFJ after almost 16 years.  My husband, Tony, will be retiring with his last night of third shift on Father’s Day night.  We have both worked all of our lives and feel it is time to move on into the next phase of life.  Tony and I do not look at retiring as the end of life, but as a new beginning!  We want to spend more time with our family, children and grandchildren.  Life has been so good to us as we would also like to become more involved with our church.  This is something we haven’t been able to do together since he began working 3rd shift in Transportation with Harris Teeter.

We ask for your prayers, as we enter this new journey called retirement.  It is bittersweet leaving some close friends behind as it has been a wonderful work partnership.  Our coworkers are our second family, for sure.  I personally want to thank WBFJ’s loyal listeners for your support in this ministry that is close to my heart.  If it wasn’t for you, I would not have experienced the many blessings that have flowed through this radio station.  Everyone from the owner, to my coworkers and volunteers have helped me understand there is power in these air waves.  God touches a special place in our hearts through the music and lyrics of Christian radio.

Now it is time to start this new beginning as we look forward to what God has in store for us.  It will feel a little strange, but I think we will get used to it!  May God continue to bless each and every one of you!!!

 

“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope” – Jeremiah 29:11

 

  • CINDY
Nu

Nu

Nu

Latest posts by Nu (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, June 16, 2022
Nu

Related articles

Summer Safety Tips

Verne HillJun 16, 2022

Get married on the 4th of July…for FREE?

Verne HillJun 16, 2022

Recalls in the News

Verne HillJun 16, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes