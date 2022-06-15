Just in case you haven’t heard, this will be my last Wednesday Word. As of tomorrow, I will be retiring from WBFJ after almost 16 years. My husband, Tony, will be retiring with his last night of third shift on Father’s Day night. We have both worked all of our lives and feel it is time to move on into the next phase of life. Tony and I do not look at retiring as the end of life, but as a new beginning! We want to spend more time with our family, children and grandchildren. Life has been so good to us as we would also like to become more involved with our church. This is something we haven’t been able to do together since he began working 3rd shift in Transportation with Harris Teeter.

We ask for your prayers, as we enter this new journey called retirement. It is bittersweet leaving some close friends behind as it has been a wonderful work partnership. Our coworkers are our second family, for sure. I personally want to thank WBFJ’s loyal listeners for your support in this ministry that is close to my heart. If it wasn’t for you, I would not have experienced the many blessings that have flowed through this radio station. Everyone from the owner, to my coworkers and volunteers have helped me understand there is power in these air waves. God touches a special place in our hearts through the music and lyrics of Christian radio.

Now it is time to start this new beginning as we look forward to what God has in store for us. It will feel a little strange, but I think we will get used to it! May God continue to bless each and every one of you!!!

“For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope” – Jeremiah 29:11