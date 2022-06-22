Wednesday Word

Here Today

My wife and I recently attended the Paul McCartney concert in Winston-Salem. During his 30-song music set, and before he sang this particular tune, Sir Paul shared about what inspired him to write the song “Here Today.” It was many years after the Beatles break-up and during the time the fab four had gone their separate ways and had successful careers of their own. Paul explains it had been awhile since he had talked to John Lennon when he heard the sad news that John had been shot to death outside his Dakota apartment in New York City.

Out of that tragic situation, Paul penned “Here Today.” Explaining that he never got to tell John that he loved him and that he thinks about that often. McCartney went on to share that due to the honest and emotional nature of the song he was crying when he wrote it. He even found it difficult to talk about with the other remaining members of the Beatles.

That night at the concert, Paul encouraged the crowd of more than 30,000 to make sure you verbalize to the ones you care about that you love them! Don’t wait and regret it later. Now I have no idea where Paul McCartney is with the Lord or anything about his spiritual walk, but just like Christians, even non-believers understand the importance of telling your friends and family that you love them. Everyone wants to hear “I love you” or know that they are loved by someone on this side of heaven. Romans 12:10 says… Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other. (NLT)

Here’s part of the lyrics to the song Here Today…

And if I say

I really knew you well

What would your answer be?

If you were here today

Ooh, ooh, ooh Here today

Well knowing you

You’d probably laugh

And say that we were worlds apart

If you were here today

Ooh, ooh, ooh Here today

But as for me

I still remember how it was before

And I am holding back the tears no more

Ooh, ooh, ooh I love you

(Written by Paul McCartney in 1981)