Wednesday Word

John HillJun 29, 2022

I don’t like to write things that others might read when I am emotional. Today is the exception. About 11 this morning, my neighbor from one street over came to our door with sad news. He wasn’t crying when he came but we were all crying by the time he had left.

 

His best friend died a few days ago and he wanted to share the news with Judy and me. As we welcomed him in, he told us how his dog was stung by a bee and didn’t survive. We were devastated.

 

I knew my neighbor loved his baby and we did too. Our Haylee Grace always drifted over to his house when we were out walking and we always spent some time talking to our friend about his beautifully landscaped yard and some time engaged in dog talk. We always kidded around about how our Haylee had a crush on his baby who was usually admiringly looking through the front glass door every time we walked by.

 

This was all added emotion. We already had it going on when he arrived. Haylee Grace just returned home from surgery yesterday, is wearing that bulky Elizabethan cone collar, has an ice pack on, won’t eat, won’t take her meds, is not happy being cooped up, etc. So our friend walked into “our situation”.

 

Things were a bit hectic but it was good for all of us. He speaks a little English. I speak a little Spanish. Judy speaks “hands”. We all speak “dog”. As we talked more about all that had happened, we all started weeping.  Our shared dog love set in. He loved on Haylee and we loved on him. We will stay in touch because we are neighbors and we all speak the same language.

 

Papa John

Papa John

