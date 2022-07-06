Wednesday Word

LIFE: a most valuable commodity.

LIFE: given by God; perhaps one of the greatest gifts of earth.

Life is precious. There is a delicateness to its’ existence that is too often unappreciated. I have had the unique privilege of being present when the first breath was drawn as well as when the final breath was taken. Each was a passage in time divinely ordered and orchestrated. In between was a lifetime of breaths, every one provided by the Creator breathed into us by the same. Yet, in God’s economy, that gift of life extends far beyond the breaths.

We rejoice in and champion recent developments that seek to recognize and protect the value of life for the unborn. It’s a humble recognition that the Giver of Life is the Provider of Days: the One who blesses the conception; the One who sees it as precious when His saints enter His presence.

The moments we are given are unique – once in a lifetime, never to return. Each an opportunity to live worthy of the calling of our Creator, Sustainer and Savior. May you and I be worthy stewards of each of those moments, each of those opportunities. These are the occasions that should move us and those around us towards a life that is deeper, abundant and purposeful. Yet, it is a life that we lay down for a higher purpose. It is most precious and worthy of celebration.

ETERNAL LIFE: THE most valuable commodity.

ETERNAL LIFE: given by God; THE greatest gift. Ever.