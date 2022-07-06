Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 06, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

LIFE:  a most valuable commodity.

LIFE:  given by God; perhaps one of the greatest gifts of earth.

Life is precious.  There is a delicateness to its’ existence that is too often unappreciated.  I have had the unique privilege of being present when the first breath was drawn as well as when the final breath was taken.  Each was a passage in time divinely ordered and orchestrated. In between was a lifetime of breaths, every one provided by the Creator breathed into us by the same.  Yet, in God’s economy, that gift of life extends far beyond the breaths.

We rejoice in and champion recent developments that seek to recognize and protect the value of life for the unborn.  It’s a humble recognition that the Giver of Life is the Provider of Days: the One who blesses the conception; the One who sees it as precious when His saints enter His presence.

The moments we are given are unique – once in a lifetime, never to return.  Each an opportunity to live worthy of the calling of our Creator, Sustainer and Savior.  May you and I be worthy stewards of each of those moments, each of those opportunities. These are the occasions that should move us and those around us towards a life that is deeper, abundant and purposeful. Yet, it is a life that we lay down for a higher purpose.  It is most precious and worthy of celebration.

ETERNAL LIFE:  THE most valuable commodity.

ETERNAL LIFE:  given by God; THE greatest gift. Ever.

 

  • WALLY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, July 07, 2022
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Free Wheelchair Mission’ with Marty Hartman

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Summer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Thursday News, July 07, 2022

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes