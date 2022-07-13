Wednesday Word

“Home”

This world is not what it was meant to be

All this pain, all this suffering

There’s a better place waiting for me

In Heaven

Every tear will be wiped away

Every sorrow and sin erased

We’ll dance on seas of amazing grace

In Heaven

In Heaven

Chris Tomlin

I went “Home” over the 4th of July weekend. “Home” is Winchester, Virginia. It’s where my parents have lived for most of their lives and where my brother recently moved back to after many years in Florida. My Mom gave thanks on the 4th that the 4 of us were “Home” and together for the 1st time in many years. It was such a blessing.

While there, my Dad and I drove to the cemetery where my sister Lisa is buried. 5 years ago this month she went “Home” to be with the Lord. Though we all still miss her we know that she is “Home,” and that one day we’ll all be together again.

A week ago yesterday morning I drove back “Home” to Winston-Salem, where I’ve now lived for many years. It’s where I work and go to church, and it’s where a lot of my friends live.

Yesterday I got up early and drove “Home” to Browns Summit. It’s where my daughter, son-in-law and 2 “little men” live. When I go there to spend time with them, I feel like I’m “Home.” (My grandson Easton told me it would really make him happy if I was “Home” with him Every day!).

They say that “Home” is where the heart is, and I find that to be very true. Love abounds at “Home.” It’s where we were created to be. And because Christ gave His very life for us, we have the opportunity to have an Eternal “Home.” When I think about that “Home,” I imagine a place that is filled with Love, Peace, Joy and Hope. I see a place where there is no violence, no senseless taking of life, no hatred and no worries. Yes Lord, one day I’m coming “Home.”

I hope and pray that one day you’ll be going “Home” as well. And if you’re not sure about that, I would welcome the opportunity to talk to you about it.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis