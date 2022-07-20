Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! Each summer, I love WBFJ’s “Where In The World Are You?” contest. Not only do we receive some incredible postcards, but we also get to celebrate the end of summer with a fabulous concert. Thankfully, we don’t need to ask God, “Where are you?”. As Christians, we know that He is omnipresent, which means God is present everywhere at the same time. Our Father can be seen in the sunset or heard in the crashing waves. Although every day might not be a picture-perfect postcard, God is with us through the mountains and valleys of life. I pray that today you feel the presence of our Immanuel no matter where in the world you are…

LANA